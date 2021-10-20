BGG World Announces Introduction Of Organic Astaxanthin In Oleoresin Form

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) and its subsidiary Algae Health Sciences (AHS) are happy to announce NOP Organic Certification of Astaxanthin supercritical CO2 oleoresin (AstaZine ®). NOP (National Organic Program) is a federal regulatory program managed by the US Department of Agriculture that develops and enforces consistent national standards for organically produced agricultural products sold in the United States. This certification follows the breakthrough certification of BGG's Astaxanthin farm and its Haematococcus pluvialis Astaxanthin-containing powder in 2016. BGG's Astaxanthin farm (currently the world's largest) became the first Astaxanthin production facility, and the resulting powder, the first Astaxanthin raw material product, to obtain organic certification by any recognized agency worldwide. Based on this additional certification (which now covers the 10% Astaxanthin oil product), BGG can serve any solid formulation, including softgel and liquid-filled hardshell caps, to support brands wishing to market their products in USA and other countries where the NOP program is recognized.

"BGG continues to lead the Astaxanthin market in every way, and the timing couldn't be better for this innovation," said Bob Capelli, CEO of BGG Americas and Algae Health Sciences. "We just completed our capacity expansion last month, doubling our potential volume to become the largest algae-based Astaxanthin producer in the world. So we'll have plenty of Astaxanthin in both organic and standard forms for every brand that wants it for years to come."

To view an aerial film of BGG's state-of-the-art, 100% glass tube Astaxanthin farm, please click here: https://youtu.be/ZZke7krZg6E

About BGGBGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 450, has six production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China and Switzerland and manages sales in more over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

About AstaZine ®: AstaZine ® is Natural Astaxanthin, a clinically-validated, naturally-occurring carotenoid extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. Research has shown ten distinct health benefits in over 100 clinical trials for algae-based Astaxanthin. Health benefits include eye & brain health; skin health & "beauty from within;" immune system modulation; cardiovascular support; anti-aging properties; and support for athletes and active people.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com Press Contact: Christian Artaria, CEO BGG Europe and Global Chief Marketing Officer: 321680@email4pr.com 808-345-7711

Please note that the physiological activity of the ingredient described herein is supported by the referenced clinical trial reports. Marketers of finished products containing the ingredient described herein are responsible for determining whether the claims made for such products are lawful and in compliance with the laws of the country in which they will market the products. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

