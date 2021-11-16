BFSI Industry Demand For Advanced RegTech Solutions Drives The Expansion Of Compliance.ai's Expert Advisory, Leadership Team, And Expert Connections

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance.ai , the leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for the BFSI industry, welcomes expert commodities trader, Matthew Hunter to its advisory board, and two new additions to its management team, Peter Mancuso to lead Customer Success and Professional Services, (previously from Credit Suisse) and Matthew Stephenson as VP of Sales.

With the regulatory change increasing in complexity, the RegTech industry is booming and is expected to bring in $21.73 billion by 2027, according to Reports and Data . The expansion of the team will support continued industry growth and inform Compliance.ai's ongoing updates to its AI-based platform.

"Our regulatory coverage and RegTech capabilities are continuously growing alongside the adoption and acceptance of RegTech solutions by compliance officers, risk officers and regulators alike," said Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. "We are not only continuing to add experts to our leadership team, but also expanding the capabilities of our solution by inviting leading subject matter experts to our advisory board. Our esteemed advisors keep us informed of the growing and evolving regulatory needs of compliance officers."

Committed to developing an unparalleled expert advisory board, Matthew Hunter is a recognized expert in all aspects of physical and derivative commodities trading. Matthew retired from federal service as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Deputy Director, Division of Enforcement, Surveillance Branch. He was responsible for identifying and referring potential violative conduct in commodities markets to Enforcement, developing new tools for the conduct of surveillance, and explaining market events both fundamentally as well as from CFTC data.

Formerly the VP of Third Party Risk Management at Credit Suisse, Peter Mancuso joins Compliance.ai as Chief Customer Officer, bringing decades of experience working with global business partners to ensure optimal use of a multi-dimensional risk platform to determine, monitor and mitigate risks and adhere to global regulatory requirements. Peter leads Compliance.ai Customer Success initiatives to ensure our clients receive excellent client services, including training, onboarding, ongoing omni-channel support and professional services.

As VP of Sales, Matt Stephenson brings nearly two decades of experience in SaaS sales and over 15 years experience focused on the BFSI sector. Matt will lead Compliance.ai's Sales organization, overseeing the sales processes, methodologies, execution and revenue targets. Matt has played an integral part in helping both early stage and mature SaaS startups secure additional rounds of investments and successful exits.

In addition, Compliance.ai continues to expand its platform with integrated premium content providers. Expert Connectionallows users to access relevant expert guidance from within the application. Three significant new partners include:

A virtual training provider for companies to achieve their learning goals and objectives. Tweezzle platform combines education and entertainment for learners to understand topics and concepts that are easy to apply to their personal and professional lives. RegComp Financial - A specialized regulatory compliance consulting firm dedicated to supporting investment advisers, private funds, and broker dealers.

- A specialized regulatory compliance consulting firm dedicated to supporting investment advisers, private funds, and broker dealers. Exemplar Companies PBC- An integrated tax, law, compliance, capital and strategy professional services firm.

Best in class for RCM since 2017, Compliance.ai focuses on Modern Regulatory Change Management (RCM) for the Financial Services and Insurance Enterprise sectors. Compliance.ai's comprehensive regulatory coverage, enhanced workflows, collaboration, advanced reporting and expanding partnerships facilitate seamless adoption of modern RCM throughout the organization. We are happy to connect you with our executive team to learn more about Compliance.ai's expert content and EITL methodology at marketing@compliance.ai .

