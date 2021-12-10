BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces Analysis Of New Data On The Plinabulin/Pegfilgrastim Combination In Breast Cancer At The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

The two posters will be presented on Friday, December 10, 2021 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (BYSI) - Get BeyondSpring Inc. Report, a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced the presentation of additional analyses from the Phase 3 portion of the PROTECTIVE-2 trial evaluating the combination of plinabulin and pegfilgrastim for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) in breast cancer patients at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held both live and virtually from December 7-10, 2021.

"We've been able to demonstrate that adding plinabulin to pegfilgrastim significantly alleviates pegfilgrastim-related bone pain, decreases toxicity and improves health related quality-of-life (HrQoL) through new data analysis from the PROTECTIVE-2 study," said Dr. Douglas Blayney, professor of medicine at Stanford University Medical School and global principal investigator for the CIN studies. "With the superior CIN prevention benefit, the bone pain reduction benefit and quality of life benefit from adding plinabulin to pegfilgrastim, the TAC regimen (docetaxel, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) has the potential to become more tolerable in patients with breast cancer."

Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer at BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, added, "We're pleased to be presenting at SABCS again this year and adding this new important data to our existing portfolio of CIN studies. Our goal has always been to create a better cancer treatment experience for these patients by alleviating some of the issues that can occur with CIN. We look forward to continuing to study how plinabulin can potentially make a difference in this indication."

The posters will be presented by Dr. Blayney during Poster Session 5 on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EST and will be available on the SABCS website.

Poster Title: Mechanistic evidence associated with the benefit of plinabulin significantly reducing bone pain in breast cancer patients (pts) treated with TAC (docetaxel, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide) and pegfilgrastim (Peg) Publication Number: P5-18-01 Key Findings:

Patients treated with pegfilgrastim and plinabulin experienced less bone pain than did patients treated with pegfilgrastim only ( p=0.03).

Treatment with plinabulin may mitigate the need for compensatory hematopoiesis and intracavitary pressure build-up, resulting in bone pain sensations.

Patients treated with pegfilgrastim and plinabulin had a higher absolute neutrophil count (ANC) at the nadir (the point of their lowest ANC). Treatment-emergent adverse events of bone pain, cycles 1 to 4 (% of patients): TAC+Peg (30%) vs TAC+Peg+Plin (18%), p=0.03 ANC nadir during cycle 1 (mean ANC nadir (10 9 cells/L)): TAC+Peg (0.32) vs TAC+Peg+Plin (0.54), p=0.0002.

The depth of ANC nadir was statistically significantly correlated with bone pain scores; TAC+Peg vs TAC+Peg+Plin, p=0.019.

Poster Title: Combination plinabulin+pegfilgrastim (Plin+Peg) had better toxicity management and health related quality-of-life (HrQoL) compared to Peg alone in early-stage breast cancer (BC) patients (pts) treated with taxotere, doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (TAC) Publication Number: P5-18-04 Key Findings:

Adding plinabulin to pegfilgrastim decreases toxicity and improves HrQoL among patients with breast cancer receiving TAC. TAC should be reevaluated for patients with early-stage breast cancer in light of the improved outcomes seen with the addition of plinabulin and pegfilgrastim.

The adverse event (AE) profile among patients treated with plinabulin and pegfilgrastim was shifted towards lower grade AEs.

Adding plinabulin to pegfilgrastim prevented a decline in HrQoL scores for mobility, self-care, daily activities, pain and anxiety; significant change in EQ-5D-5L utility values, Cycles 1 to 4 for TAC+Peg vs TAC+Peg+Plin, p=0.024

About PlinabulinPlinabulin, BeyondSpring's lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is a potent antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer. It is a novel, intravenous infused, patent-protected asset for CIN prevention and a Phase 3 anti-cancer candidate for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with recently released positive topline data. Plinabulin triggers the release of the immune defense protein, GEF-H1, which leads to two distinct effects: first is a durable anticancer benefit due to the maturation of dendritic cells resulting in the activation of tumor antigen-specific T-cells to target cancer cells, and the second is early-onset of action in CIN prevention after chemotherapy by boosting the number of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). Plinabulin received Breakthrough Therapy designation from both U.S. and China FDA for the CIN prevention indication. As a "pipeline in a drug," plinabulin is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology agents that could boost the effects of the PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies and re-sensitize PD-1/PD-L1 antibody-resistant patients.

About BeyondSpring PharmaceuticalsHeadquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring's first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), is being developed as a "pipeline in a drug" in various cancer indications as a direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). In the DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, the plinabulin and docetaxel combination has met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone, in 2 nd/3 rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring's extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

