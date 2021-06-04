Beyond Van Gogh - Miami's Exclusive Immersive Van Gogh Experience - Extends Show At Ice Palace Studios Through August 14, 2021

After selling over 100,000 tickets since its April 15th Miami debut, Primo Entertainment extends its production of Beyond Van Gogh with expanded programming through August 14.

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Entertainment is excited to announce the continuation of its wildly celebrated Miami production of Beyond Van Gogh at The Ice Palace Studios (1400 N. Miami Ave.) through August 14th, 2021 (one extra month past its 3 months original period). Due to popular demand after a very successful initial 2 months in Miami, the traveling experience plans to lay deeper roots in South Florida to continue welcoming guests of all ages from all corners of the globe. Adding to the show's already unique and innovative format, Primo Entertainment is adding more unique whimsy to its Ice Palace festivities. Beginning immediately, ticketed guests will enjoy extra-sensory elements that truly bring the noteworthy works of Vincent Van Gogh to life:

YOGA FLOW WITH VAN GOGH: Thursdays ( 8:30 am - 10 am ) - Led by Miami's talented Tifftopia Wellness ( @tifftopia ) , marrying 300+ of iconic Vincent Van Gogh's most celebrated works with a guided mindfulness practice of meditation and yoga! Miami's own Tiffany Levy has one-upped her creative community programs by designing a weekly program that allows attendees to breathe, flow, and get inspired by the beautiful art surrounding you the entire class.

CRAFTING FOR THE KIDDOS: Wednesday (mid-afternoon) - Led by Primo Entertainment, families and kiddos alike will enjoy the simple art of crafting. Using traditional art elements like drawing, clay, and painting, children will be able to express their creativity following the show outdoors in the Van Gogh garden.

WEEKEND KICK-OFF HAPPY HOURS:Thursday & Friday ( 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm ) - Usher in the weekend with art and music. Join local DJs weekly in the Van Gogh garden for Happy Hour with colorful beats and appearances by iconic Van Gogh Recreation Artist Daniela Viotti ( @danielaviottiofficial ). Snap pics and dance alongside the Van Gogh-inspired looks and sounds all evening long.

Beyond Van Gogh, Miami has proven to be the breakout community hit of the season, proving how the power of art can pull people together in a safe and comfortable way. Because of this example set, Primo Entertainmentis expanding its artful Van Gogh production to places like Austin , San Diego , Salt Lake City , and Latin America.

For tickets, and more information about " Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience," visit VanGoghMiami.com and follow the Miami show's creativity and programming on Instagram @VanGoghMiami

