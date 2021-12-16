Beyond Meats® Announces New General Manager To Spearhead Growth In Europe

El Segundo, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report, a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the appointment of food industry veteran Jorg Oostdam to the newly created leadership position of General Manager, Europe. With over two decades of experience in the food and retail sector, including a 15-year tenure at Mars, Incorporated, Oostdam will drive Beyond Meat's expansion in Europe and accelerate its strategic growth worldwide.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Jorg as our new General Manager in Europe, a key geography as we build tomorrow's global protein company," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. "Jorg's leadership and experience will be instrumental in providing our delicious and nutritious plant-based meats to European consumers, in building out our local production and innovation capabilities, and in growing a robust local supply chain in service to our longer-term goal of price parity with animal protein."

Oostdam has been a leader in geographical expansion, portfolio extensions, and organizational development throughout his robust FMCG career. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Zed Candy, where he relaunched the brand and expanded the business into 14 new markets globally. Prior to that, Oostdam was Vice President and General Manager of EMEA for Heartland Food Products Group, where he scaled the Splenda business and expanded the international sales and marketing teams. A veteran of Mars, Oostdam held several leadership roles at the organization including General Manager of Switzerland and General Manager of Spain as well as marketing and sales positions in the Netherlands and Northern Europe.

"Europe's appetite for plant-based meat is on the rise, and there's no better time to join the Beyond Meat team," said Jorg Oostdam. "I'm excited to help set the vision and strategic direction for Beyond Meat's long-term growth in Europe as we make plant-based meat more accessible to customers and consumers across the region."

Global demand for plant-based meat continues to increase, with the European plant-based-food sector growing by a sizeable 49% over the past few years . Beyond Meat's end-to-end manufacturing capabilities in the Netherlands have increased the speed, scale and efficiency in which the company can produce and distribute its products across Europe. This allows Beyond Meat to improve the sustainability of operations, whilst getting one step closer to achieving price parity with animal meat. In 2021 alone, Beyond Meat announced European offerings with Starbucks , Pizza Hut and McDonald's , as well as major retail expansions throughout Europe including the introduction of new products such as Beyond Mince ® and Beyond Meatballs ® in select markets. The appointment of Oostdam is another sign of Beyond Meat's commitment to the region and investment in creating the infrastructure needed to support the company's growing presence across Europe. Oostdam will be based in the Netherlands and start with the company in February 2022.

About Beyond MeatBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report, a leader in plant-based meat, offers a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while offering certain environmental benefits. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can help us move towards the kind of future we want. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can help address concerns related to resource conservation and animal welfare. As of September 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeatEU on Instagram, @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

