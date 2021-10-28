BEYOND ESG: The Next Investment Frontier

Launch of the TwinRiver Global Impact Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, TwinRiver Capital Group Inc. ("TwinRiver"), with its partner, Cidel Asset Management Inc. ("CAM"), announced the launch of the Cidel-TwinRiver Global Impact Fund (the "TwinRiver Global Impact Fund" or the "Fund").

The TwinRiver Global Impact Fund offers investors exposure to companies working intentionally and pro-actively on making a positive social and environmental contribution.

The Fund spans three priority impact themes: Energy and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, and Inclusive Economic Growth. It is comprised of a concentrated but diversified portfolio of 35-50 predominantly Small and Mid-Cap stocks in global, developed markets ( North America, Europe and Asia).

Urgent and complex challenges such as climate change and a more equitable recovery from the pandemic, demand consideration of the impact of our choices on people and the planet. This creates growth opportunities for businesses with impact at their core and emphasizes the competitive advantage of managing operational, financial, and reputational risks. Concurrently, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities to better align their investment decisions with their values. The TwinRiver Global Impact Fund addresses these objectives.

"Impact investing has now moved into the financial mainstream, with more investors placing their money to work for the prosperity of current and future generations. These investors want to support businesses making a positive difference, and are looking for credible investment vehicles focused on both meaningful, measurable impact and strong financial returns. The time for this shift is now," says Eric Wetlaufer, Managing Partner of TwinRiver.

Eric is a seasoned global institutional investor, and has served as Chief Investment Officer at Putnam and Fidelity Investments and, more recently, as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Public Market Investments at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Eric partners with the portfolio management team at CAM in managing the TwinRiver Global Impact Fund.

About TwinRiver CapitalTwinRiver Capital is a new impact firm focused on the dual mission of advancing positive environmental and societal impact globally, while also delivering compelling financial returns. twinrivercapital.com

About Cidel Asset Management Inc.Cidel Asset Management Inc. ("CAM"), based in Toronto, is the asset management division of Cidel Bank Canada. Cidel, as a group, oversees $20 billion in client assets in its investment management and trust businesses. Cidel offers wealth management services to individuals, families, foundations and institutions in Canada and around the world. CAM is a registered portfolio manager, investment fund manager and exempt market dealer. cidel.com

TwinRiver Capital is a registered business name of CAM. The Cidel-TwinRiver Global Impact Fund is an investment fund issued and managed by CAM and its registered representatives. CAM has ownership interest in, and a services agreement with, TwinRiver Capital Group, Inc. ("TR Group"). For complete disclosure of all conflicts of interest, please refer to the Offering Memorandum, which is available upon request, or Cidel's Relationship Disclosure Information.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially.

