Emerging leader in infused innovations BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ("BevCanna" or the "Company") (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC), is excited to announce the development of a new Beyond Energy all-natural hemp energy drink. Launched in partnership with experienced beverage company, Naturo Group, the beverage will be sold under BevCanna's flagship house brand, Anarchist Mountain Beverages™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005424/en/

Beyond Energy natural hemp energy drink (Photo: Business Wire)

Formulated with natural mineral spring water, Beyond Energy features all-natural vegan friendly ingredients, including natural yuzu and lime flavours, caffeine from natural tea, ginseng, B & D vitamins, and hemp seed extract, which is a functional source of omegas and promotes brain function and overall wellbeing. Additionally, the presence of essential B and D vitamins such as B12 and D3 combats a global vitamin deficiency within consumers today. The innovative fortified hemp seed extract formulation does not require Health Canada cannabis licensing and will allow the beverage to be sold in traditional mass retail points of distribution and through direct to consumer e-commerce channels.

"The launch of the Beyond Energy beverage will not only expand BevCanna's Anarchist Mountain brand into traditional points of retail and ecommerce, but will also allow BevCanna to sell product into Naturo's extensive retail distribution network," said John Campbell, CSO of BevCanna.

Naturo Group offers a full service white-label beverage manufacturing vertical for traditional CPG clients and owns and operates nationally distributed house brands across Canada. Naturo's house brand beverages are currently sold in more than 3000 Canadian retailers, including 7/11, Loblaws, London Drugs, Metro and Farm Boy, as well as online direct-to-consumers, via Amazon; and is expanding into the U.S. market in 2021. Naturo's significant and established distribution network will allow BevCanna to scale its retail distribution quickly and to leverage this network for its range of infused beverages.

"Naturo has been exceptionally successful in growing its retail and e-commerce distribution network, along with its robust manufacturing capabilities," said Marcello Leone, Founder of Naturo Group & CEO of BevCanna "Now that the market for cannabis and hemp-derived beverages is exploding, Naturo is excited to further strengthen it's relationship with BevCanna to launch these innovative new natural products through Naturo's robust manufacturing and distribution network, and for continued collaboration with BevCanna."

Beyond Energy will represent the first beverage to launch under the Anarchist Mountain banner in traditional sales channels. The Anarchist Mountain brand represents iconic West Coast attributes in all aspects of its brand identity and is formulated based on extensive consumer trends research. Inspired by the site of BevCanna's bottling operations and pristine alkaline spring water source in the BC interior, Anarchist Mountain is a nod to the rich history of cultivation in the iconic region - both a longstanding legacy and notoriety within cannabis, and the 100+ wineries spread throughout the region.

The full Anarchist Mountain brand portfolio will include non-cannabinoid options, including Beyond Energy, which will use hemp seed extract, and which will be sold through traditional retail and ecommerce; as well as cannabis-infused options, which will be sold through licensed dispensaries. As domestic and international markets evolve regulations to allow for a broader distribution of cannabinoid based products, BevCanna will leverage the distribution network established through the non-cannabinoid options to broaden the distribution for cannabinoid infused beverages, consistent with their overall growth strategy of scaling into traditional points of retail to the maximize addressable market and leverage brand equity.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

