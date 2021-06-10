Bexson Biomedical To Present At H.C. Wainwright Conference: Psychedelics In Psychiatry And Beyond

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a research-stage company developing therapies and delivery solutions for pain management, addiction and mental health indications, will present details on its R&D pipeline and give a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Conference on June 17th.

Peterson will showcase research around a subcutaneous ketamine formulation as an alternative to opioid pain medications.

Facilitated by HC Wainwright & Co, one of the largest investment banks for the biotech industry, the virtual event is set to feature researchers, scientists and business leaders in the emerging psychedelic space.

Gregg Peterson, CEO, will showcase the organization's research around its BB106 subcutaneous ketamine formulation as an alternative to opioid-based pain medications, the company's wearable device, and larger pipeline. The on-demand session will be viewable starting at 7 am EDT on Thursday, June 17th.

Earlier this year, Bexson was granted its first patent for a ketamine formulation that is specifically tuned to the pH and osmolality of subcutaneous tissue. This patent represents Bexson 's first application of these innovations to enable a subcutaneous ketamine delivery platform designed for management of pain disorders and mental health conditions. In a parallel, Bexson is developing a wearable patch pump in partnership with Italian drug delivery and medical device manufacturer, Stevanato Group, to allow for controlled delivery from a pre-filled, pre-sterilized wearable device.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a wide variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy is acute pain management. Post-operative pain management is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

