Bexion Pharmaceuticals Announces The Addition Of Olivia F. Kirtley To Board Of Directors

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that it has added Olivia F. Kirtley to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Kirtley, a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, is a business consultant on strategic, risk and corporate governance issues. She brings to Bexion extensive experience as a former chief financial officer of an international company and former senior manager at a predecessor firm to Ernst & Young LLP. From 2014 to 2016, she served as President and Board Chairman of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), and previously served as Chairman of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Ms. Kirtley has served on many public and private company boards in North America and Europe over the past 25 years. Ms. Kirtley is currently a non-executive director of U. S. Bancorp, Papa John's International and Delta Dental of Kentucky. She served on the board of Randgold Resources until its merger with Barrick Gold in 2019.

Since 2000, Ms. Kirtley has been an advisor on corporate governance and risk oversight best practices, including as a 10-year faculty member at The Conference Board's Directors Institute.

Ms. Kirtley has an accounting degree from Florida Southern College and a Master of Taxation from Georgia State University.

"We are pleased to welcome Olivia Kirtley to the Bexion Board," said Ray Takigiku, PhD, CEO of Bexion. "Olivia's deep experience in finance with strong regulatory oversight will be extremely valuable to Bexion as we progress our business and grow our clinical mission to serve patients."

"I am honored to join the Bexion board," said Olivia Kirtley, "I look forward to working with this experienced board and management team dedicated to developing a leading biotech/ pharmaceutical company for life-changing oncology therapies."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering the development of life-changing treatments by leveraging the untapped mechanisms of the lysosome. Bexion believes the lysosome is an underexploited cellular orchestrator involved in multiple diseases. Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein, Saposin C and a phosphatidylserine.

BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed a multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. Bexion is in Phase 2 for a rare pediatric brain tumor and plans to initiate two adult Phase 2 programs in 2021. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in CNS diseases, including peripheral neuropathy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Bexion's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. Bexion has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Bexion's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that Bexion's compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Bexion undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

