Beverage Cans Market Size Worth $53.22 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage cans market size is expected to reach USD 53.22 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising demand for sustainable products coupled with demand for a convenient packaging solution for beverages.

Key Insights & Findings:

The aluminum material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

This growth is due to the increasing adoption of packaging solutions that offer sustainability and high recyclability coupled with aluminum's properties, such as low weight and excellent molding abilities compared to its counterparts

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the strong foothold of key manufacturers, high consumer disposable income

The alcoholic beverages segment led the global market in 2020 due to innovative on-the-go alcoholic beverages offered by key manufacturers and the significant rise in product consumption

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period owing to rising middle-class population, rapid industrialization, and increasing penetration of organized retail, which has led to the increased consumption of beverages mainly across economies, such as India and China

The market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of a number of global companies

Key players undertake various marketing strategies such as offering products at competitive prices, advancements in technologies, and investments in the development of innovative packaging solutions

Read 222 page research report, " Beverage Cans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Aluminum, Steel), By Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit & Vegetable Juices), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Metal recycling has garnered support from government agencies, such as the European Commission and the U.S. government who mandated the exchange of used cans. In addition, the market is expected to benefit from the availability of raw material through municipal recycling programs initiated in countries, such as the U.S., Italy, and Brazil.

Aluminum material lies on the higher side of the price scale as compared to steel. However, it held a considerable volume share of the market in 2020 owing to its ductility that prevents cans from shattering/cracking during their transit along with its corrosion-resistant property and more recyclability than steel material.

The product application for fruit and vegetable juices is expected to witness the fastest growth as these juices are increasingly becoming the beverage of choice in developed as well as developing countries for health-conscious consumers that abstain from consuming carbonated drinks. An increasing number of product launches in terms of different flavors of the fruit and vegetable juices is further expected to augment the segment growth.

List of Key Players of Beverage Cans Market

Ball Corp.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The Olayan Group

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh S.A.

CANPACK

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Bangkok Can Manufacturing

Nampak Ltd.

Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Company Ltd.

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

SWAN Industries ( Thailand ) Company Ltd.

) Company Ltd. GZ Industries Ltd.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Envases Group

