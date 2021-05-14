Beverage Cans Market By Material Type, Beverage Type, Structure And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beverage Cans Market by Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, and PET), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Water), Structure (2-Piece and 3-Piece), & Region (NA, APAC, EUR, SA, and...

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beverage Cans Market by Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, and PET), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Water), Structure (2-Piece and 3-Piece), & Region (NA, APAC, EUR, SA, and RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beverage cans market is estimated at USD 23.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2026.

Globalization and the free movement of products are increasing. Therefore, packaged material requires longer shelf life, along with monitoring food safety and quality based upon international standards.

The recycling properties of raw materials such as aluminium and steel also help in providing sustainable packaging. These factors have helped in the growth of the beverage cans market.

Aluminium is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 for beverage cans based on the material type segment

Aluminium is 100% recyclable and contains 35% of recycled content. The rise in demand for sustainability and awareness regarding the environment have been propelling the demand for aluminium cans as packaging options for beverages. Further, the aluminium body offers different graphic designs to grab greater customer attention. It can be moulded in an infinite number of shapes. It can tolerate temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 350 degrees Celsius. Aluminium cans have a better carbon footprint than other packaging materials used in the food & beverage industry. These factors have significantly contributed to the growing use of aluminium cans in the beverage cans market.

The non-alcoholic beverage category of the beverage type will hold the largest share in the beverage cans market along with growing at one of the fastest rate

Carbonated soft drinks contain carbonated water, vapour, colour, sweeteners, and preservatives. The rise in the production of carbonated soft drinks has resulted in the dominance of the non-alcoholic beverage segment. Moreover, sports and energy drinks play an important role in an athlete's life. These drinks contain carbohydrates in the form of sugar, electrolytes, proteins, vitamins, and caffeine. Thus, increase in consumption of these drinks have help the non-alcoholic beverage segment to drive the beverage cans market.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the beverage cans market globally

Europe is one of the leading regions, notable for the consumption of different types of beverages. The market for cans for beverages is projected to witness robust growth in the European region during the forecast period. Countries such as Spain, France, the UK, and Italy are among the leading producers of beverages. The European beverage cans market is driven by the high consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer. According to the European Commission, the beverage industry is the largest revenue-generating industry in the region. France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain are the largest beverage producers in terms of turnover. Convenient packaging for beverages is important to attain the consumers' interest. These factors are fueling the growth of beverage cans market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Market4.2 North America Beverage Cans Market, by Material and Application4.3 Beverage Cans Market, by Material Type and Region4.4 Beverage Cans Market, by Key Country4.5 Beverage Can Market, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators5.3.1 Increasing Population Density5.3.2 Effects of Rapid Urbanization on Can-Based Formats5.3.3 Drivers5.3.3.1 Recyclability Factor of Beverage Cans That Allow Multiple Uses5.3.3.2 Increase in Popularity of Energy and Sports Drinks5.3.3.3 Convenience Factors Spurring Innovations in Can Manufacturing5.3.4 Restraints5.3.4.1 Saturated Markets for Cans in the Developed Regions5.3.4.2 Consumer Shift Toward Alternative Options of Packaging5.3.5 Opportunities5.3.5.1 Portable Nature of Cans Makes Them More User-Friendly5.3.5.2 Emerging Economies Offer High-Growth Potential5.3.6 Challenges5.3.6.1 High Usage of Plastic for Packaging due to Lower Cost5.3.6.2 Growth in the Trend of Biodegradable Packaging5.3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: (Market Dynamics)

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Pricing Analysis6.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend, by Material Type, 2016-20206.3 Trade Analysis6.4 Patent Analysis6.4.1 List of Major Patents Pertaining to Recycling and Processing of Beverage Cans and Overall Ecosystem (2018-2020)6.5 YC-YCC Shift6.6 Technology Analysis6.7 Analysis for Beverages6.7.1 Flow-Though Sortation6.7.2 Voice Technology6.7.3 IIOT6.8 Analysis for Cans6.8.1 Intuitive Opening6.8.2 Enhancing the Beverage6.8.3 Increasing Convenience6.9 Value Chain6.10 Ecosystem and Supply Chain for Beverage Cans6.10.1 Manufacturers6.10.2 Raw Material Suppliers6.10.3 End-User Companies6.10.4 Supply Chain Analysis6.10.5 Smooth Procurement of Raw Materials6.10.6 Apt Distribution Channel to Reduce Demand-Supply Gap6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.11.1 Beverage Cans Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.11.1.1 Threat of New Entrants6.11.1.2 Threat of Substitutes6.11.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.11.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.11.1.5 Degree of Competition6.12 Case Study Analysis: The Beverage Cans Market6.13 Regulations6.13.1 Introduction6.13.2 North America6.13.2.1 Us Environmental Protection Agency: New Source Performance Standards, Section 1116.13.2.2 Us Aluminum Association6.13.3 Europe6.13.3.1 The European Commission Acts as the Regulatory Body for Packaging Solutions in the Food & Beverage Segment6.13.3.2 The Packaging (Producer Responsibility Regulations) and Essential Requirements Regulations6.13.3.3 Federal Environment Agency: Germany6.13.4 Asia-Pacific6.13.4.1 General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine6.13.4.2 Japanese Packaging Recycling Act

7 Beverage Cans Market, by Material Type7.1 Introduction7.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Material Type7.3 Aluminum7.3.1 Aluminum's 100% Recyclable Advantages Preferred by the Beverage Industry7.4 Steel7.4.1 Percent of Global Beverage Can Manufacturers Preferring Aluminum as the Material Cans, Resulting in the Drop in the Demand for Steel7.5 Pet7.5.1 Share of Pet is Slow in Beverage Cans

8 Beverage Cans Market, by Beverage Type8.1 Introduction8.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis-Beverage Type8.3 Alcoholic Beverages8.3.1 Popularity of Canned Beer is the Major Driving Factor for Metal Cans in the Alcoholic Beverages Segment8.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages8.4.1 Cans Make Soft Drinks Easier to Carry8.5 Water8.5.1 Cans with Attractive Prints Gaining Traction in the Sparkling and Functional Water Segment

9 Beverage Cans Market, by Structure9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis9.3 2-Piece Cans9.3.1 Growth in Demand for 2-Piece Cans due to Their Economic Stability in the Market9.4 3-Piece Cans9.4.1 Critical Growth Potential for 3-Piece Cans Despite Their Low Usage in the Past

10 Beverage Cans Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Beverage Can Market, by Region10.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.6 South America10.7 Rest of the World (Row)

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Company Revenue Analysis11.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Companies11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players): Overall Market11.6.1 Stars11.6.2 Emerging Leaders11.6.3 Pervasive11.6.4 Participants11.6.5 Product Footprint11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Startups/SMEs)11.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Responsive Companies11.7.3 Dynamic Companies11.7.4 Starting Blocks11.8 Deals and Other Developments11.8.1 Deals11.8.2 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Crown Holdings, Inc.12.1.2 Ardagh Group S.A.12.1.3 CPMC Holdings Limited12.1.4 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.12.1.5 Can-One Berhad12.1.6 Can-Pack S.A.12.1.7 Ball Corporation12.1.8 Envases Universales12.1.9 Universal Can Corporation 12.1.10 Interpack Group Inc12.2 Startup/SMEs12.2.1 Gz Industries12.2.2 Showa Denko K.K.12.2.3 Swan Industries ( Thailand) Limited12.2.4 Nampak Bevcan Limited12.2.5 The Olayan Group12.2.6 Techpack Solutions Co. Ltd.12.2.7 Baosteel Group12.2.8 Bikaner Polymers Pvt. Ltd.12.2.9 Daiwa Can 12.2.10 Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt.) Ltd.

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

