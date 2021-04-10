Beverage Can Market- Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast Technavio
NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beverage can market is poised to grow by USD 3.5 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the beverage can market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased need for metal cans, growing energy and juice drinks market and growing awareness among consumers regarding sustainability.
The beverage can market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing market of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea, rising popularity of paperboard cans and increased focus on light weighting cans as prime reasons driving the beverage can market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The beverage can market covers the following areas:
Beverage Can Market SizingBeverage Can Market ForecastBeverage Can Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- CAN PACK SA
- CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exal Corp.
- GZ Industries Ltd.
- Nampak Ltd.
- Unican Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Non alcoholic beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alcoholic beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- CAN PACK SA
- CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exal Corp.
- GZ Industries Ltd.
- Nampak Ltd.
- Unican Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
