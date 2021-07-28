Beverage Alcohol E-Commerce Pioneer, Thirstie, Continues To Lead Industry With New Courier Service Offerings And Retail Network Expansion

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirstie , the leading e-commerce and data solutions provider for beverage alcohol brands, today announced two-hour delivery service in major markets and retail expansion throughout the country.

Thristie launched its new courier service supporting on-demand delivery with DoorDash and soon to be Postmates, an Uber company. Two-hour delivery is available in key markets throughout New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Arizona and Texas. The e-commerce company now offers brands expansive reach to 100 million adult consumers through hundreds of strategic retail partnerships in over 40 geographies nationwide, with new markets in Arizona, Ohio and Georgia.

The company was the first to market with a branded e-commerce platform built specifically for alcohol beverage suppliers. Founded in 2014, Thirstie offered its first white label solution in 2017 and most recently launched its turnkey platform, Thirstie Access, in 2020. Since its inception the company has made a strong commitment to compliance and has met with several regulators in key states to make this first of a kind, branded direct-to-consumer type experience possible.

"Thirstie's success has been fueled by our heavy investment in our retail strategy," stated Thirstie's CEO & Co-Founder, Devaraj Southworth. "Our approach is extremely unique in the industry as we have a hybrid model compared to that of other e-commerce players. While some partner with a single retailer and rely heavily on them, others bring on thousands at a rapid pace. At Thirstie, we work with hundreds of highly curated retail partners, and now courier services, to ensure the best customer experience possible."

Understanding that retail partners are the cornerstone to both compliance and customer experience, Thirstie continues to expand its retail network and delivery options in a localized and focused way. "Our goal is to provide our brand partners a quick, efficient and compliant solution that provides a superior e-commerce experience for their consumers at a national level," continued Southworth. "We are on track to making that happen with a measured and targeted approach."

Thirstie's retail expansion has enabled its brand partners to offer faster shipping times, lower delivery fees and on-demand delivery options to their customers. Through its partnerships and usage of technology, Thirstie has been able to offer the least expensive shipping fees across all white label solutions. In the last 12 months, the company has been able to decrease its shipping fees by nearly 50%, and offers further reduced delivery charges through its integration with DoorDash.

Hundreds of beverage alcohol brands have experienced the impact of Thirstie's retail strategy and continued market growth. In addition to its expansive consumer reach through retailers, the company's capabilities enable brands of all sizes and types to generate substantial growth to meet the demands of their customers. Furthermore, Thirstie's patented technology, customer service, client support and data intelligence enable brands to connect with their consumers more effectively.

"With Thirstie, PURE The Winery has been able to connect with more consumers throughout the USA, and enable them to market more effectively with the first-party data Thirstie offers," stated Kimberly Gordon, Business Development Director, PURE The Winery. "We have always known consumers would embrace PURE the Winery. All our wines are zero sugar, contain no carbs, are lower in alcohol and lower in calories than ordinary wines, which is ever-more relevant in today's more health conscious world. Thirstie has been instrumental in identifying and growing our fan base throughout the USA, with online availability expanding from 10 states to over 24 states, which has had a positive impact on our revenue and cementing PURE the Winery as America's favored Zero Sugar Wine."

Thirstie has also enabled brands with a strong built-in fan base to meet demand, including BLACKENED American Whiskey, the award winning super-premium American Whiskey collaboration from Master Distiller Dave Pickerell & Metallica. "Our Thirstie powered digital storefront provides us a streamlined mechanism to facilitate the enormous consumer demand for BLACKENED Whiskey ," said James North, Creative Director & Director of E-Commerce, BLACKENED Whiskey. "Thirstie's strategic retail partnerships have not only enabled us to reach more consumers across the country, they've also provided us a high touch consumer experience that is expected in today's e-retail space. Additionally, Thirstie has provided incredible results for our special brand releases, which has put Thirstie's retail network to the test. One proof point is the sale of 1,000+ bottles of our BLACKENED Whiskey Limited Edition Signed Bottles within 13 minutes through our e-commerce site."

Alongside its brand partners, Thirstie has helped increase hundreds of retailers' revenue throughout the country. "Partnering with Thirstie has been a great way to build a new clientele and revenue stream without having to expand our in-house marketing and advertising teams," said Wine & Liquor Depot Owner, Andrew Faour. "The retailer portal is also very user-friendly and easy to navigate, making the whole experience a pleasure."

About ThirstieThirstie, a New York based e-commerce company, is the leading e-commerce and data solutions provider for Beverage Alcohol brands, founded by Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin in 2014. Thirstie helps brands to power consumer on-line transactions within an industry three-tier system complaint platform through a robust API and expansive retail network. The Thirstie platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI to improve performance marketing. For more information about Thirstie, please visit www.thirstie.com .

