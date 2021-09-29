BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Diversifies To Seize Health, Wellness Opportunity

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

As part of the reopening economy, investors should be monitoring several trends in the healthcare space, including several that fall in the "natural wellness" or "natural alternatives'' categories. The COVID-19 pandemic shone a bright light on lifestyle and self-care as people were encouraged, and often mandated, to stay at home. The trend further points to the next phase of cannabis market maturation, dubbed cannabis 3.0, against the backdrop of legislators discussing the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act that would create a national market for marijuana.

Looking to address this opportunity, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) has been expanding and diversifying its business in 2021 from its core business as a high-capacity cannabis beverage company into a diversified health and wellness company through a number of accretive acquisitions.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises is a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients. With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP-certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with no. 1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

For more information about the company, visit www.BevCanna.com .

