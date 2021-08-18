BevCanna Announces Product Listings And Purchase Orders From Alberta Gaming And Liquor Commission

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (" BevCanna" or the " Company") announces today multiple product listings and purchase orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC). The award-winning and highly anticipated products are expected to be on Alberta shelves by the fall.

AGLC is the Government of Alberta's Crown commercial enterprise and agency that oversees the gaming, liquor, and cannabis industries in Alberta. AGLC also operates Alberta's only legal, non-medical online cannabis store. Alberta is Canada's second largest market for adult-use cannabis products, trailing only the Ontario market. The agreement authorizes BevCanna to supply its award winning Keef branded beverages, and white label partner beverages to AGLC for sale and wholesale distribution. The products are anticipated to be available for purchase by over 600 licensed private retailers in Alberta and online through AlbertaCannabis.org.

AGLC has made an initial order of three varieties from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands 1; the popular Bubba Kush Classic Soda, Orange Kush Classic Soda and Bubba Kush Root Beer. The three beverages are among the top-ten selling cannabis beverages in Colorado and California 2. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

Green Monké's Mango Guava, Orange Passionfruit and Tropical Citrus beverages, which are lightly sparkling with a taste of tropical fruit, will also be offered in Alberta Launched in 2018, Green Monké beverages became the #1 selling cannabis beverages in the U.K. by 2019 and were named the best-tasting cannabis drinks in California in June 2021 3. BevCanna manufactures Green Monké in Canada through its white-label program.

BevCanna is also excited to announce the premiere of local B.C. beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co.in Alberta retailers. Three State B beverages will be listed: Sparkle, Zing and Resolve. Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and founder of Brujera Elixirs, Kelly Ann Woods, State B is also featured on the upcoming season of the hit show Dragon's Den. State B's beverages are exclusively manufactured in Canada through BevCanna's white-label program.

"Launching these three brands into Alberta retailers is an important milestone," said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. "Alberta is one of the largest and important markets in the Canadian cannabis sector. We're thrilled that we will have these brands in the Alberta market shortly and we're quickly scaling up production to ensure that we're able to meet the demand for these products as we are rapidly expanding our distribution from coast to coast."

1 BDSA 2 2020 Headset Insight Report 3 Dailydot.com

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

