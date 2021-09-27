Betty's Bargains To Host Grand Opening Event

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty's Bargains, a new community thrift store and boutique, announced today that it will hold a Grand Opening celebration on October 9th, during the store's regular hours of 11 AM to 5 PM. The store is owned by locals Demontre and Samara Reever. The couple opened the store when they saw a need for a community-based thrift shop in Riverside.

"We're so excited to be a part of the Riverside community that we work in," said co-owner Demontre Reever. "We know everyone has experienced a really tough year and a half or so through the pandemic, and we hope that Betty's Bargains will help those who want quality products but at very reasonable prices."

A black-owned business, Betty's Bargains is located in the heart of Riverside, at 4830 Tequesquite Avenue right near the Riverside Community Hospital campus. The store hopes to serve the community and be an asset to the area. They accept donations and also considers purchases of qualified items, and everything is for sale at reasonable prices. Betty's Bargains is open Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM. For more information please visit the store or follow them on Instagram at Bettys_Bargains_Riverside_.

About Betty's Bargains:

Betty's Bargains was purcahed in 2021 by Demontre and Samara Reever. Looking to make an impact in their local community, they purcahsed Betty's Bargains as a thrift shop and boutique to provide access to all kinds of products for extremely reasonable prices for the people of Riverside. The store is located at 4830 Tequesquite Avenue in the heart of Riverside. For more informaHon please visit their Instagram page at Be9ys_Bargains_Riverside_or @ info@bettysbaragins.com.

