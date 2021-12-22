BetterLife's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals, Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing Commitment From Strategic Investor!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Altum"), has signed an agreement with an European-based investor group to complete a non-brokered financing of up to US$5.0 million by way of private placement of Altum's common shares.

The financing will be in tranches and will commence January of 2022. At the completion of the US$5.0 million financing, the investor group will own approximately 12.5% of Altum's issued and outstanding shares.

"Our team is working diligently to advance the pre-clinical and clinical programs of Altum that are of extreme importance in providing potential treatment for COVID-19 and its variants. This funding will provide non-dilutive financing which will allow us to further our goals of achieving significant milestones in the first quarter of 2022. BetterLife has also formed a special committee to explore strategic options available to BetterLife and Altum in connection with the advancement of their respective programs," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian. "While our special committee is continuing to consider all possible strategic alternatives, the leading option is the spin-off and listing of Altum on a national exchange in the United States. Shareholders of BetterLife will receive shares of Altum directly through a dividend or other similar form of distribution and will continue to participate in the growth of both companies while allowing BetterLife and Altum to focus on their respective business segments."

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is also refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

For further information about Altum, please visit www.altumpharma.com.

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations ManagerEmail: David.Melles@blifepharma.com Phone: 1-778-887-1928

