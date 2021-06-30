BetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects Amazon.com As "Growth" Stock And Centene As "Undervalued" For September 2021 Issue

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as its "Stock to Study" and Centene (NYSE: CNC) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the September...

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report as its "Stock to Study" and Centene (CNC) - Get Report is its "Undervalued Stock" in the September 2021 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As we head into the holiday weekend, we are reminded that with freedom comes great opportunity. For nearly 70 years, we've assisted those who wish to learn how to invest and to enhance their education on the road to financial independence. From all of us at the National Association of Investors, we wish you a happy and safe Independence Day.", said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors Corp. (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Check BetterInvesting's September 2021 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Amazon.com and Centene by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit https://www.betterinvesting.org

