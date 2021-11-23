BetterCommerce Launches Partner Program To Help Retailers & Brands Deliver Modern Commerce Experiences

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCommerce, the UK's leading headless commerce platform, announced today its official partner program "BetterCommerce Partner Network (BPN)". BetterCommerce aims to launch its partner ecosystem to include solution providers, commerce consultants and technology partners. The goal for BetterCommerce is to create and automate opportunities for their partner ecosystem with world class support to achieve a greater range of benefits and incentives for partners and customers.

The newly launched program will enroll selected partners across 5+ geographies and 15+ verticals to support the emerging requirements of digital and unified commerce. BetterCommerce aims to add 50+ strategic partners by the end of 2022 and is committed to invest 50% of their marketing and GTM budgets for partner enablement.

This key milestone is another stride for the company in building a bridge between ambitious retailers and composable architecture.

Vikram Saxena, Founder & CEO of BetterCommerce said, "With the new partner program, we will enable legacy ISV companies and solution partners to explore new MSP opportunities with ambitious retailers across multiple geographies, and with our API first approach and flexible solutions every retailer and brand will be able to create unique experiences for their customers whilst reducing their TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)."

The company is also aiming to launch their partner portal in the first half of 2022 making it seamless for partners to onboard and manage opportunities. It will also give access to sales and training material.

As per Vipul Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at BetterCommerce, "The next step of our journey is to drive collective scale for our customers and partners. With the new partner program, our partners can leverage our sales and product teams to close deals faster and deliver exceptional support led by our CEO."

BetterCommerce is also aiming to invite partners to jointly solve some of the most complex commerce issues that need attention post COVID and others created by monolithic legacy providers.

About BetterCommerce

BetterCommerce offers the power of large-scale enterprises on a medium sized budget whilst providing amazing agility and benefits to empower businesses to compose the perfect commerce solution. It is designed to offer a suite of composable and headless commerce API's allowing retailers to create unique shopping experiences and manage bespoke business requirements.

https://bettercommerce.io/

For further information and images, please contact:

Finlay MureVP - Sales & Marketing, BetterCommerceTel: +44(0) 7879 474 815 finlay.mure@bettercommerce.io

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bettercommerce-launches-partner-program-to-help-retailers--brands-deliver-modern-commerce-experiences-301430162.html

SOURCE BetterCommerce