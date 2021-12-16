Better Together: Demand Management And Royal Cyber Announce Partnership

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, and Royal Cyber, a leading IT Consultancy and Solutions Provider announced that they have formed a strategic partnership.

The partnership will enable organizations to gain value by leveraging the benefits and robust capabilities of the digital supply chain platform, along with Royal Cyber's efficient and robust customer service. The partnership will include joint marketing and sales initiatives with both companies working closely to fuel growth through supply chain transformation for customers in the United States and the United Kingdom, by helping them solve a series of business pain points to realize the value transformation of increased productivity, reduced costs, and greater efficiencies.

"We are very excited about this partnership. Our industry leading digital supply chain platform together with Royal Cyber's extensive supply chain transformation tools will provide customers with a powerful team that delivers exceptional value and results," says Bill Harrison, Demand Management, Inc. president.

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility Inc., part of the American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) - Get American Software, Inc. Class A Report portfolio, delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The digital supply chain platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Demand Management customers include Siemens Healthineers, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. To learn more how Demand Management can help you, please visit www.demandsolutions.com.

About Royal Cyber

Royal Cyber is a global company with footprint in around 9+ countries headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. In the span of 20+ years of IT consultancy and professional services, it has served around 90+ fortune 500 clients and over 1500 customers and will be serving more in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

