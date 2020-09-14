Better Information, Better Decisions: Government Of Canada Launches New Studies On Mobility And Public Transit

Research will support planning for public transportation infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Getting the most value out of historic public investments in public transit infrastructure requires good planning, good data and thoughtful insights in order to build strong communities, create jobs and help Canadians build a better future for themselves and their families. Informed, evidence-based decisions help governments provide maximum public benefits from every infrastructure dollar invested.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Dr. Ted Hewitt, President of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), announced funding for up to 10 Knowledge Synthesis Grants on mobility and public transit. The projects will focus on consolidating and reviewing existing research findings, knowledge and data to better understand transit issues at the community level, leading to better, more strategic infrastructure investments.

Researchers will examine topics such as the social and economic implications of unequal access to public transit, including in rural communities, the environmental and land use considerations around integrated transit planning, and will identify the challenges for transit services to maintain public health and safety in a post-COVID-19 world. Summary reports of the research will be made available to the public to assist in developing future research agendas and support evidence-based decision-making.

SSHRC has today opened a call for proposals to the Canadian research community. Applications are due by December 17, 2020, and evidence briefs summarizing the findings and policy implications will be made available in Fall 2021.

Infrastructure Canada is providing $300,000 to SSHRC for up to 10 research grants that are each $30,000. SSHRC will commit up to $25,000 for the organization of a Knowledge Mobilization Forum in Fall 2021.

"Public transit allows Canadians to get where they need to go quickly, cheaply and efficiently. Now with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding the changing transit needs of Canadian commuters is more important than ever. This project with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council will give municipal leaders across Canada new information and tools so they can make smart decisions about public transportation infrastructure that will meet the needs of their communities today and well into the future."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council is very pleased to partner with Infrastructure Canada on this special initiative. The knowledge synthesis projects will leverage Canada's capital in social sciences and humanities research to address changing transit needs and services. The resulting information in areas such as the impacts of COVID-19 and pressing transit, land use, urban planning, and public health and safety questions will help transit users, planning authorities and communities throughout Canada."

Dr. Ted Hewitt, President of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Through the $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is renewing the country's public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and renewable energy systems; social infrastructure, such as community, cultural or recreation centres; trade and transportation infrastructure; and public infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is renewing the country's public-transit infrastructure; green infrastructure, such as water systems and renewable energy systems; social infrastructure, such as community, cultural or recreation centres; trade and transportation infrastructure; and public infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) is the federal research funding agency that promotes and supports postsecondary-based research and research training in the humanities and social sciences.

A call for proposals is now open to researchers and applications are due by December 17, 2020 .

. Knowledge Synthesis Grants take an interdisciplinary approach to synthesize research on major societal challenges, such as mobility and public transit, and foster a deeper understanding of the issue at hand.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Knowledge Synthesis Grants: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rd/knowledge-syn-connaissances-eng.html

Call for proposals - Knowledge Synthesis Grants: Mobility and Public Transit: https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/funding-financement/programs-programmes/ksg_public_transit-ssc_transport_commun-eng.aspx

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council: https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx

Investing in Canada : Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

To learn more about federal infrastructure investments since 2016, please visit our project map at: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

Infrastructure Canada Research and Data: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rd/research-data-recherches-donnees-eng.html

