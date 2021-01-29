Better Choice Company Interview To Air On Bloomberg International On The RedChip Money Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (BTTR) ("Better Choice") (the "Company"), an animal health and wellness company, today announced an interview with Chairman Mike Young will air on The RedChip Money Report television...

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (BTTR) ("Better Choice") (the "Company"), an animal health and wellness company, today announced an interview with Chairman Mike Young will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/WOximFcugN0

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Better Choice Company, Inc. (BTTR)

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

