BetRivers.com Launches Its Award-Winning Online Casino In West Virginia

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced the launch in West Virginia of its flagship brand and award-winning online casino platform, BetRivers.com, in West Virginia.

Through RSI's partnership with Century Casinos, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: CNTY) Mountaineer Park Inc., West Virginians can now play a fun array of online slot games and popular table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat. BetRivers.com is the only online casino in West Virginia today where customers can play free bingo games for extra chances to win prizes. Similar to other markets where it operates, BetRivers.com plans to consistently add fan favorite casino games to its site in West Virginia to provide players with fresh content and the same robust library of games it is known for in other states.

Customers in the Mountain State also will have access to RSI's premier and gamified loyalty program, which enables BetRivers' players to redeem their online loyalty points for the chance to win even more prizes by playing proprietary bonus games such as online scratch cards, wheel spins and bonus bingo.

"We are very pleased to officially launch BetRivers.com in West Virginia and show players why we are the #1 online casino site in neighboring Pennsylvania," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "BetRivers.com has been successful in developing deep player loyalty due to the focus we place on the online casino player and creating unique and exciting game play experiences for our customers."

"Earning and retaining player trust is core to the BetRivers approach - be it through our one-time wagering requirements, automated and timely cash-out approvals, low default bet settings, real-time bonusing community chat or other player-centric features incorporated in the BetRivers.com online casino product," continued Mr. Schwartz. "We look forward to bringing high levels of transparency and convenience to West Virginians for years to come."

West Virginia joins New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania as states where RSI operates its market-leading online casino platform. RSI was the second largest online casino operator in the United States for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 according to industry market research firm, Eilers & Krejcik. Additionally, RSI currently operates online sports betting available for customers to play today in eight states and offers online casino and sports betting internationally in the country of Colombia.

"RSI would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for their trust and partnership," concluded Schwartz. "We look forward to offering West Virginians safe, convenient and enjoyable online gaming for years to come from a brand they can trust."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding RSI's expectations about its operations and offerings in West Virginia and its future performance there. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: changes in applicable laws or regulations; RSI's ability to manage growth; RSI's ability to execute our business plan and meet its projections; unanticipated product or service delays; general economic and market conditions impacting the demand for RSI's products and services; economic and market conditions in the gaming, entertainment and leisure industry in the markets in which RSI operates; the potential adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and RSI's liquidity, operations and personnel; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005750/en/