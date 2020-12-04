BetMGM Launches Online Casino Gaming In Pennsylvania

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania, bringing the digital gaming company's exclusive portfolio of online slots and table games to players in the Keystone State.

"We're thrilled to bring BetMGM's online casino offering to Pennsylvania," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "With more than 140 different games, including our own in-house progressive jackpot network, we're delivering the widest range of content currently available in the state. Alongside MGM Resorts and its M life Rewards program, BetMGM will provide players with a truly unique entertainment experience."

Available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop, BetMGM Casino offers easy to play, state-of-the-art mobile casino games. Players can access an expansive array of slot tournaments, progressive jackpots exclusive to Pennsylvania, Blackjack, roulette, and video poker, among other casino and slot games.

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at iconic MGM Resorts properties nationwide, such as Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

This news comes on the heels of the recent announcement introducing BetMGM as the first Gaming Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This also lays the foundation for the launch of BetMGM's sports betting offering, which will be available statewide in the coming weeks, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

ABOUT BETMGMBetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing GVC's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and PartyPoker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

