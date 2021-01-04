BetMGM Debuts Mobile Sports Betting In Iowa

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM launched its market leading sports betting app in Iowa today, giving customers access to benefits tied to MGM Resorts' iconic casino-resorts nationwide. Today's announcement was made in conjunction with Diamond Jo Casino, a high-energy casino in Dubuque's historic downtown district.

"I can't think of a better way to kick off the new year than by launching BetMGM in Iowa, a state well known for its passionate sports fans," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Our connection with MGM Resorts enables BetMGM users in the Hawkeye State to earn rewards, from hotel suites to dinners at award-winning restaurants, all while engaging in the excitement of our cutting-edge sports betting experience."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in Iowa the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Iowa marks the eighth state in which BetMGM's mobile app is available statewide, joining Nevada, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Iowa on both iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGMBetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

