BetMGM And Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Partnership

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, and The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today a new partnership that will include BetMGM branding throughout PNC Park, fan-focused promotions, social media content and more.

"Our partnership with BetMGM is one that we are extremely proud to announce," said David Burke, Pirates Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We are incredibly excited to partner with such a respected and innovative brand. It allows us the opportunity to provide a unique platform for our fans to engage with Pirates baseball like never before."

Under the partnership, BetMGM content will be integrated across the Pirates' digital and social platforms. Additionally, BetMGM signage will be prominently featured at PNC Park, including the left field wall and behind home plate.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "BetMGM has seen tremendous success in Pennsylvania since launching in December 2020. Growing our presence across the state, in partnership with the Pirates, is a top priority and we look forward to providing Pittsburgh's passionate sports fans unique promotions and benefits only available on BetMGM."

The BetMGM app is available for download in Pennsylvania on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at BetMGM in Pennsylvania. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About the Pittsburgh Pirates

Now in their 135th National League season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have lasting and deep commitment to Pittsburgh region that continues to grow stronger each season. The Pirates celebrate a rich history filled with five World Series Championships, legendary players and some of baseball's most dramatic games and moments. The Pirates continue to build upon that rich history with an exciting, young team playing its home games at PNC Park, widely considered the Best Ballpark in America. While the organization has led countless community endeavors since its inception, the Pirates formed Pirates Charities in 2006 to make an even deeper, positive impact on the lives of others.

