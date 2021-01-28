Betfred Sports And Denver Broncos Great Rod Smith Team Up In Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred Sports has signed the all-time Denver Broncos receiving leader, Rod Smith, to an exclusive marketing agreement which will make the three-time all-star, two-time American Football champion and Ring of Fame member, the first spokesperson for the sports betting operator since launching in the US.

Under the terms of the deal, Mr. Smith will represent Betfred Sports by interacting with Colorado sports bettors and fans on social media while participating in various online and offline promotions.

"Rod is easily the greatest receiver in Broncos history and a Broncos legend," stated Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. He added, "When we were searching for a brand ambassador and marketing partner, we wanted someone of his stature on the field, but also someone who is intimately involved in the community off the field. We could not be more excited about working with Rod to make Betfred Sports a household name in Colorado."

"The ability to bet on sports is great for all sports fans. I really love the family-owned operation at Betfred, and the way they approach the communities in which they do business," said Rod Smith of the reason he chose to get involved with Betfred Sports. "I know what it takes to be the best, so I look forward to working with them in this exciting and competitive world of sports betting in the great state of Colorado."

Betfred Sports has been operational in Colorado since launching its brick-and-mortar sportsbook at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk and announcing a partnership with the Denver Broncos in June 2020. The online sportsbook app can be downloaded at http://www.betfredsports.com or the iTunes App Store.

About Betfred USA SportsBetfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is a licensed sportsbook operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Louisiana and Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

About Rod Smith Rod Smith is an author, speaker, entrepreneur, business coach, and American Football Legend. He played 14 years in the sport and retired with all the records for a non-drafted player. Just like his football career, Mr. Smith had to fight, claw, and scratch his way from the projects in Texarkana, Arkansas to become a two-time Pro Football Champion, Broncos Ring of Famer and soon to be in the Hall of Fame. He is a highly sought-after spokesman for several fortune 500 companies like the Denver Broncos, FedEx, Visa, Cadillac, Nike, and Intuit to name a few, and has earned three college degrees in business.

