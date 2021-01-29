Betafence USA Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Master Halco

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betafence, global manufacturer of fencing systems, has partnered with Master Halco, the leading wholesale distributor of fencing products across the US and Canada.

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betafence, global manufacturer of fencing systems, has partnered with Master Halco, the leading wholesale distributor of fencing products across the US and Canada. Betafence has named Master Halco as the North American exclusive distributor of Prism 3-D welded wire products.

The Prism 3-D Fence System, engineered by world leader in perimeter solution manufacturer Betafence, provides an attractive security fence solution and high-level security alternative for chain-link. The exclusive distribution agreement between Betafence and Master Halco fortifies a partnership that will ensure customers get the best security solutions.

David Dorfman, Director of Distribution: "At Betafence we understand that the need to feel safe is paramount. We are committed to protecting everything people value - this is a shared ethos with Master Halco. Our joint commitment will ensure our customers, their people, their assets, and their businesses are protected by the best."

Master Halco will maintain stock of 4ft, 5ft, 6ft, and 8ft powder coated black panels of Prism 3-D Fence System and offer custom color Prism 3-D panels, ensuring a streamlined supply chain and, that surge capacity demands can be met when needed.

"Our partnership with Betafence gives us a tremendous opportunity to bring additional higher-level security fencing opportunities quickly to our customers for the communities they serve," said Glenn Shenk, Master Halco Vice President of Sales and Operations. "Prism 3-D welded wire provides that extra level of security and aesthetics as an upgrade to traditional fencing for commercial, industrial, institutions, and even residential properties. Our inventory availability and supply chain partnership with Betafence brings it closer to our contractors for their needs."

About

Betafence ( www.betafence.com) is a world market leader in perimeter protection. With 140 years of experience, Betafence prides itself on a passion for understanding their customer's security requirements and delivering a fit for purpose perimeter systems to meet even the most demanding requirements. Betafence manufactures fencing systems of renowned quality to secure people, assets, and businesses around the globe.

Master Halco ( www.masterhalco.com) is North America's leading manufacturer and wholesale

distributor of perimeter security and fencing. Since 1961, Master Halco has been the industries' premier fencing provider for thousands of professional fence and security contractors and quality building material retailers. Master Halco offers a complete line of high-quality fence systems in both traditional and unique styles. Master Halco is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU International, Inc.

Press Contact: Contact: Ali Amigoni Phone:704-449-7641 Email: ali.amigoni@praesidiad.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betafence-usa-announces-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-master-halco-301218244.html

SOURCE Betafence