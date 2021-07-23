Bestselling Dark Fantasy Author Scarlett St. Clair Joins Bloom Books

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Books, an imprint of the entrepreneurial, independent book publisher Sourcebooks, is thrilled to announce that bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair will be joining the imprint with all her frontlist and backlist. These editions will be available to all retailers from Sourcebooks in Fall 2021. St. Clair, who generated fierce excitement among readers and booksellers alike with her independently published "Hades x Persephone" and "Hades" sagas, will release KING OF BATTLE AND BLOOD, the start of an enthralling new dark fantasy series, in Fall 2021 with Bloom Books.

St. Clair, a full-time librarian in Oklahoma City at the time, launched her immensely popular Hades x Persephone series with A Touch of Darkness in 2019, followed by A Touch of Ruin, A Touch of Malice and A Game of Fate (first in the Hades saga). The books went viral, and with more than 13 million views on the A Touch of Darkness hashtags on TikTok alone, St. Clair found herself flooded with requests from major retail booksellers, independent bookstores, and foreign retailers and distributors for print copies of her works. Last year, she dedicated herself to focusing on her writing full-time and still devotes time to advising on library services and connecting with patrons.

"I cannot tell you how ecstatic I am to join Bloom," says St. Clair. "One of the questions readers and fans always ask me is, 'How can I get your books?' Joining Bloom means that all readers and booksellers will have access—something that is very important to me not only as a writer but as a former librarian."

"We've seen all the excitement about Scarlett across social media, and our bookseller partners have been raving about her," says Dominique Raccah, Sourcebooks Publisher and CEO. "After reading her books and meeting Scarlett virtually, we fell in love. We are so excited to welcome her into Bloom and help her achieve - and surpass - all her publishing dreams."

On November 30, Bloom will release KING OF BATTLE AND BLOOD, a novel that will ignite the dark fantasy fandom. With this novel, St. Clair launches into a new realm of worldbuilding, featuring a fearless human female forced to wed a powerful and charismatic vampire king. "The characters of KING OF BATTLE AND BLOOD just erupted one day in my head and never stopped talking. That's how I knew it had to be my next series. Isolde and Adrian are fierce and angry and passionate. Their world is dark, dangerous, and witchy. Every step with them has been a type of magic and I cannot wait to introduce my readers—and new ones—to this world."

KING OF BATTLE AND BLOOD and the complete Scarlett St. Clair library of titles will be available from Sourcebooks everywhere books are sold this autumn.

About Scarlett St. Clair :Scarlett St. Clair is the author of the Hades x Persephone saga, the Hades saga, King of Battle and Blood, and When Stars Come Out. She has a master's degree in Library Science and Information Studies and a Bachelors in English Writing. She is obsessed with Greek Mythology, murder mysteries, and the afterlife. You can find pictures of her adorable dog Adelaide on her Instagram (@authorscarlettstclair) and updates about her books at www.authorscarlettstclair.

About Sourcebooks:Sourcebooks is a thriving entrepreneurial company that brings extraordinary authors to readers in the most dynamic, data-driven ways. We create books that transcend categories and defy odds, and we have been honored with hundreds of national bestsellers and awards. We are a company of enthusiastic book-lovers passionate about connecting books to readers in new and innovative ways. Story by story, book by book, we have touched over 100 million lives. Join us as we change 100 million more. Visit sourcebooks.com for more information.

Media Contact: Pamela Jaffee | Senior Director of Publicity and Brand Marketing, Bloom Books | pamela.jaffee@sourcebooks.com

