Bestpass Partners With Cline Avenue Bridge In Indiana To Provide Commercial Toll Volume Pricing Program

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass ®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets in North America, today announced that it has partnered with the Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago, Ind., to provide a quarterly volume pricing program through end of 2021 that can save commercial fleets and drivers up to 15 percent on toll transactions.

"We pride ourselves on saving our customers both time and money, and this partnership with the Cline Avenue Bridge allows us to provide even more value with our toll management solution," said John Andrews, president and chief strategy officer of Bestpass. "Not only can our customers save time by using the bridge, but now they can see direct cost savings through this volume pricing program."

The Cline Avenue opened in December 2020, reconnecting State Road 912 to Interstate 90 and providing the most direct route into Northwest Indiana and the most time-saving route to Chicago. Through the program, Bestpass customers are eligible for tiered volume toll discounts based on how frequently they travel the bridge each quarter.

"In an industry where every mile and minute counts, we recognize the importance of a reliable shortcut," said Terry Velligan, general manager of operations at Cline Avenue Bridge, LLC. "Our partnership with Bestpass aligns perfectly with our overall mission to provide solutions to infrastructure challenges. I look forward to seeing this relationship advance the safety, efficiency, and profitability of the trucking industry."

The Cline Avenue Bridge is owned by United Bridge Partners, a private infrastructure company that finances, designs, builds, owns, and operates private toll bridges across the United States. To learn more about the Cline Avenue Bridge, visit www.clineave.com.

Bestpass customers can enroll in the volume pricing program by emailing providerservices@bestpass.com.

About Bestpass ®Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 15,000 customers and processing more than $1.2 billion in toll transactions in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

