Bestow Ranks #2 On Forbes' Best Startup Employers List For 2021

The life insurance innovator is recognized for the second year in a row as a leading place to work for its employee satisfaction, reputation and company growth.

DALLAS, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , the first full-stack life insurance company, was named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2021 , ranking in second place out of 500 companies across various industries. This is the second year Bestow has received this recognition, appearing for the first time in 2020.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the top startup employers in the U.S. for their collective excellence as employers. Using more than seven million data points, 2,500 companies initially considered were narrowed down to 500 based on three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation and company growth.

"I'm proud of the team and culture we've built at Bestow, and it's an honor to receive this recognition from Forbes," said Melbourne O'Banion, Co-founder and CEO of Bestow. "Despite the challenges of this past year, the Bestow team came together, supported each other and made incredible progress toward scaling much-needed financial protection to millions of underserved families. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities ahead for this talented group."

Launched in 2017, Bestow has built from the ground up products and technologies that are expanding the market and reimagining life insurance. The innovator has seen banner growth over the last year, including sales rising more than 450% year-over-year, securing $70 million in Series C funding , acquiring a nationally-licensed carrier , partnering with leading P&C insurer Lemonade and more than doubling its team to nearly 150.

Bestow is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel valued and professionally rewarded. Benefits include an open paid time off policy, 401(k) retirement plans, a yearly experience scholarship, and 100% paid medical, dental and vision premiums for employees and their qualifying dependents.

To learn more about Bestow and to view career opportunities, visit Bestow.com .

About BestowBestow is the first full-stack life insurance company, using technology to make coverage accessible to millions of underserved families. With Bestow, buying life insurance is 100% digital — No doctors. No needles. Just coverage. As an omnichannel life insurance platform, Bestow powers best-in-class products and experiences for leading consumer brands. To learn more or to offer Bestow to your customers, visit Bestow.com .

