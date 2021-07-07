BestFightOdds.com And ProBoxingOdds.com Now Part Of I15 Media's Growing US Affiliate Network

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i15 Media LLC has acquired two new sports betting sites, adding to an ever-growing portfolio of gambling news and affiliate outlets.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i15 Media LLC has acquired two new sports betting sites, adding to an ever-growing portfolio of gambling news and affiliate outlets. i15 Media now includes BestFightOdds.com and ProBoxingOdds.com under its umbrella of resources for sports bettors. The purchase closed just days before a major MMA event. The event's card features the highly anticipated matchup between Poirier and McGregor.

BestFightOdds.com and ProBoxingOdds.com are two of the largest MMA and Boxing odds sites, respectively. In 2020, BestFightOdds.com received more than 4.8 million page views. So far in 2021, the site has reached 2.4 million page views. ProBoxingOdds.com received 350,000 page views in 2020 and has reached 200,000 so far in 2021.

Kendall Saville, Founder of i15 Media, said: "Now is the perfect time for i15 Media to dig deep and bring top-notch MMA and boxing content to sports bettors. Combat sports are on the rise, and sports betting helps accelerate the sector's growth in popularity. We're excited to bring expert content, picks, and analysis to the space with our purchase of BestFightOdds and ProBoxingOdds."

i15 Media continues to expand its portfolio with state-specific and sport-specific websites. Alongside the company's various "Sharp-branded" sites for sports bettors in states with legal betting, i15 Media also operates GamingToday. The company purchased GamingToday in early 2021, and successfully integrated the site into its network.

"We plan to do the same thing for BestFightOdds and ProBoxingOdds as we did for GamingToday.com ," continues Saville. "Now, we have two sites dedicated to combat sports coverage for fans and bettors."

The i15 Media team will begin covering combat sports on the sites immediately, beginning with a highly anticipated MMA event scheduled for July 10, 2021.

