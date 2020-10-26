Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Ranked Number One In Business Travel News' 2020 Hotel Brand Survey

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced today the readers of Business Travel News ( BTN) have selected Best Western as the No. 1 Midscale Hotel Brand and Best Western Plus as the No. 2 Upper Midscale Hotel Brand in BTN's 2020 Hotel Brand Survey. This high-profile recognition marks the sixth year that BWHR has been ranked at the top by BTN's readership - amplifying the brand's award-winning track record and reflecting its position as the preferred hotel company for today's business travelers.

BTN's Annual Hotel Brand Survey measures corporate buyer opinions of the lodging brands they use. In 2020, the survey accounted for the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry with the inclusion of additional criteria that address the needs of today's business traveler. BTN readers include more than 44,000 travel managers who control $264 billion in corporate travel spending. Best Western and Best Western Plus continue to win out over brands such as Hampton by Hilton, Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn, Wingate, La Quinta and Ramada.

"We are thrilled to once again top the charts of BTN's annual hotel brand survey," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "Business travel is a key market for our brands, and during these tumultuous times for the industry, we remain focused on delivering exceptional products, amenities and experiences that today's business travelers are searching for. We care about the needs of our travelers, so we are proud to partner with buyers - listening and learning from them - as we continue to adapt our offerings for business travelers in today's unique landscape."

Best Western and Best Western Plus brands earned top recognition in areas such as cleanliness and quality of hotels and facilities; product consistency; quality of brand sales and on-site staff; health and wellness options for travelers; and overall value. BWHR was also recognized for its effective communication with travel buyers; responsiveness to safety, security and sanitation concerns; and ability to maintain critical operations at key locations for business.

BWHR listens and responds to the voice of travel managers and travelers to understand and offer what's important to them during their stay. As a result, BWHR has transformed into a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings across every market segment from economy to luxury. In recent years, the company has revitalized its properties across North America as owners invested a staggering $2 billion in property improvements and renovations. BWHR's commitment to innovation and improvement has enabled the company to achieve record RevPAR Index, unrivaled industry recognition and unprecedented guest satisfaction.

This announcement is the latest example of BWHR's commitment to supporting its guests through the COVID-19 health crisis. BWHR was the first in the industry to extend loyalty status to its reward members whose travel plans have been greatly impacted by travel restrictions and cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company launched an industry-leading cleaning program, We Care Clean SM, which delivers an enhanced commitment to keeping guests safe and healthy when staying at Best Western-branded hotels across North America.

Reservations may be booked online or by calling Best Western's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 1(800) WESTERN.

