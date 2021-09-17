Best-Selling Novel The Little Prince Leaps From The Storybook Pages Into The World Of Digital Collectibles On Veve App

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform, has partnered with Medialink Animation International Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Medialink Group Limited (Stock Code 2230.hk) (together, "Medialink Group") and the leading dynamic market mover of media content distribution and brand licensing in Asia, to launch The Little Prince Digital Collectibles. Medialink Group is working as The Little Prince's agent in this collaboration.

The Little Prince, one of the best-selling books ever published, brings imagery from the beloved novella to the world of digital collecting. Fans of the book will have a unique opportunity to own digital collectibles based on this timeless classic, with details on the initial drop coming soon.

Passed down from parents to children for more than 75 years, the worldwide phenomenon The Little Prince is a philosophical tale of a grown-up meeting his inner child, a young prince. The story follows the young prince as he visits various planets, making observations about life and human nature. The first drop from The Little Prince series on Veve will bring the novella to life in a whole new way with this collection of NFTs.

"We are very humbled to work with one of the most revered novels of all-time," said David Yu, CEO of the VeVe platform. " The Little Prince has resonated among countless generations and we're excited to offer collectors a new, unique way to engage with the storied tale and own digital collectibles that celebrate its legacy."

"We are proud to have The Little Prince represented in the NFT phenomenon. The Little Prince phenomenon knows no boundaries: all generations, all continents are touched by this work of art. We are grateful for this opportunity to enter a new realm of possibilities." Said Mr. Olivier d'Agay, head of the Saint Exupéry Estate.

"Medialink sees this partnership as the next evolution in the collectible industry. The Little Prince NFT gives consumers a brand-new experience when they own this innovative piece of digital asset." said Ms Noletta Chiu, Managing Director of Medialink Animation International Limited.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showroom as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, providing 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

Additional details on The Little Prince digital collectibles, including drop date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About VeVe:Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 350,000 active users and 600,000 NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

About The Little Prince: The Little Prince is a beloved tale that both children and adults can enjoy. After being stranded in a desert after a crash, a pilot comes in contact with The Little Prince who recounts his journey from planet to planet in his search for what is most important in life. Published in 1943 and written by Antoine de Saint Exupéry, the book has sold over 200 million copies worldwide and over 480 official translations.

About Medialink Group LimitedMedialink Group Limited (2230.hk) is a leading dynamic market mover of media content distribution and brand licensing headquartered in Hong Kong with presence in China, Japan and Southeast Asia with its own Ani-One® anime platform in the region and over 1.76 million subscribers and more than 200 million views on its YouTube channel; edutainment VOD Ani-Kids® channel and e-commerce platform Ani-Mall®. Medialink Group has been engaging in the business of media content distribution for over 26 years, and also operates the brand licensing business.

Under the media content distribution business, Medialink Group invests and cooperates closely with media content licensors through entering content production and distribution arrangements and distributes media content relating to animation series, variety shows, drama series and animated and live-action feature films.

Under the brand licensing business, the Group is involved in the licensing of various rights in relation to brands owned by brand licensors including 'merchandising right' for the use in toys, apparels and footwear, health and beauty products, food and beverage; 'location-based entertainment rights' for events, theme parks, shopping malls, cafes and restaurants; and 'promotion rights' in the Asia Pacific region.

