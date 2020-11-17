Best-Selling Book Continues To Spark Debate By Asking The Question "Who Is Black In America?"

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years following its release, the best-selling book The Caged Butterfly is still striking a chord with readers across the globe. Penned by award-winning author Marian L. Thomas, the story is an emotional and shocking foray into family secrets, personal triumph, and deep-rooted sorrows. Though a fictional account of what it means to be Black in America, Thomas' book is informed by the realities that Black Americans face on a daily basis.

Each of the three main characters are connected by blood but occupy different times in their family's history. Nevertheless, they each find themselves still exploring the same question in their interconnected stories: What does it mean to love the skin you're in?

One of the characters, Timmy Taylor, is known as one of the greatest white jazz pianists in New York. He never questions his whiteness until he learns that his mother is a Black woman. As he copes with this new reality, including learning about the "one drop rule" that now classifies him as Black, Timmy must learn how to embrace the truth and overcome the betrayal of knowing that everything he believed was true about himself was a lie.

" The Caged Butterfly explores issues of race in ways that Black Americans have had to grapple with for centuries," said Thomas. "The cultural assumption that being white is better is something the characters in this book grapple with and ultimately must overcome to live their authentic lives."

The Caged Butterfly is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats.

For further details, visit https://www.marianlthomas.com/

About Marian L. ThomasAward-winning author and speaker Marian L. Thomas has penned six contemporary fiction novels to date. She has been seen on national television stations such as FOX, NBC, and CBS. She has been featured in print magazines, newspapers and a guest on local, national and online radio stations. She spent most of her teen years in Oak Park, Illinois, but now resides in a suburb of Atlanta with her husband.

