Best Reporting Software In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporting software plays an important role in business operations. It helps analytical teams in generating continuously updated information of the key areas of operations. This data is then sent to other team members who monitor and make adjustments to check business performance. Reporting is majorly an initial stage while processing information to achieve goals that deliver interactive and actionable data. This software is mainly used to transform the raw data into actionable data. The reporting helps the planned company goals in becoming more useful.

360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized the top vendors offering the best reporting software. This analysis helps buyers looking for reporting software to learn about and select the most appropriate software as per their requirements. These quadrants are released after a detailed analysis of vendors along with their products and business strategies and are placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly.

360Quadrants conducts SWOT analysis and helps software vendors to learn more about new opportunities and scope for improvements. 360Quadrants offers a comprehensive list of top vendors in the reporting software space and narrows down the vendor selection process.

Reporting Software Companies Quadrant Placement

360Quadrants has evaluated 58software vendors that offer reporting software, of which, the top ten were positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

Tableau, Zoho Analytics, and Smartsheet have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the reporting software space.

New Relic, Wolfram Mathematica, and IBM Cognos Analytics have been recognized as the Innovators in the reporting software space.

Logi Analytics and Reporter have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the reporting software space.

BI360 and InsightSquared have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the reporting software space.

360Quadrants Evaluation Approach

360Quadrants selected and assessed the top reporting software vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on more than 90 carefully selected data pointers gathered from product and business strategy assessments of companies, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. All these parameters were allocated weightages, post which, inputs were assessed. This helped analysts in computing the absolute score based on which, the reporting software providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as HR Software, Employee Monitoring Software, and Employee Scheduling Software.

