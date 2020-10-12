Best Reference Management Software In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference management software also called citation management software or bibliographic management software. It is designed especially for students and researchers to enable managing their project references. The software enables them to record and effectively utilize bibliographic citations. It also organizes the papers and sources used while working on long-term projects. With the use of this software, scholars can keep track of the sources searched for reference and the time when the source was found. This saves time consumed in organizing sources and enables scholars to complete their work effectively and in time.

360Quadrants selected and categorized a few vendors offering the best reference management software that enables customers in taking faster decisions. Quadrants are generated after a thorough analysis of vendors providing feature-packed products and uses significant business strategies to grow in the market. The quadrants are updated quarterly by analyzing the market and regional development of companies in the reference management software space.

360Quadrants undertakes a detailed SWOT analysis and thoroughly analyzes the vendors considered for evaluation. This evaluation helps solution providers in understanding market opportunities and growth areas where they can improve their business strategies. 360Quadrants helps customers in selecting the most suitable service provider for their requirements.

Reference Management Software Quadrant Categorization

360Quadrants has evaluated 25 software vendors that offer reference management software, of which, the top 10 were positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

Mendeley, EasyBib, ReadCube Papers, and EndNote have been identified as visionary leaders in the reference management software space.

Cite This For Me (Formerly RefMe) and Reference Manager have been identified as innovators in the reference management software space.

JabRef, Citavi, and Paperpile have been identified as emerging companies in the reference management software space.

Zotero has been identified as the dynamic differentiator in the reference management software space.

360Quadrant Company Evaluation Methodology

Skilled researchers and analysts rate top reference management software vendors post comprehensive research and analysis. This evaluation is undertaken based on parameters categorized into product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is entirely based on the product range and its features offered by the vendor.

Evaluation of company maturity is based on the company's business strategy and geographical locations. Over 70 parameters were chosen while evaluating Reference Management Software vendors, which will also be updated twice a year. Based on the weightages assigned on each parameter, ratings are assigned for the chosen vendors. Depending on the rating, vendors are positioned in a particular quadrant.

