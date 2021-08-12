Best Life Brands Announces Boost Home Healthcare

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, announced today the name of their newest franchise in the portfolio, Boost Home Healthcare. Boost is a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services. Franchising will begin immediately.

"Boost Home Healthcare is the next step in our vision to have a comprehensive portfolio of brands that serve older adults in a more effective and holistic way," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "A home health company complements our other brands and allows us to offer skilled nursing and occupational and speech therapy. The pandemic has amplified the value of in-home health care, and we are looking forward to expanding this brand nationwide."

Boost Home Healthcare is dedicated to offering compassionate in-home health care by skilled professionals who respect their patients, address their needs, and work closely with their doctors to promote their physical and emotional well-being. From administering medication to monitoring serious illnesses, Boost Home Healthcare can tailor its services to fit any patient's specific needs.

Bill Porrock, RN, BS, MHA, brings 25+ years of home health industry experience and will serve as brand president of Boost Home Healthcare within the Best Life Brands organization.

To learn more about Boost Home Healthcare, visit www.boosthomehealth.com.

About Best Life Brands, LLCBased in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S.; and Boost Home Healthcare , a home health company which provides superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-life-brands-announces-boost-home-healthcare-301353651.html

SOURCE Best Life Brands