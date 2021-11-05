Best-Led Companies By Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) , the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living and building products, including TimberTech ® decking, and Versatex ® and AZEK Trim ®, today announced that it was recognized for its unwavering commitment to its culture by both the Chicago Tribune and Inc. Magazine. Recognized as a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and listed in Inc.'s first-annual Best-Led Companies, AZEK was honored for creating a culture that fosters an entrepreneurial spirit to solve today and tomorrow's problems, demonstrating the company's dedication to operating with integrity, transparency and courage, leading through innovation, and always striving to be better today than yesterday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005301/en/

Top Workplace by Chicago Tribune (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're fortunate to have team members who are innovative, team-focused, and committed to pursuing initiatives that positively impact our products, our people, and our planet," said Sandra Lamartine, AZEK's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our culture sets us apart - this recognition by Inc. and our hometown paper of record reaffirms AZEK's commitment to ensure our core values always influence our decisions, the working environment we create, our interactions with colleagues and customers, and ultimately, our success as a team."

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage. The anonymous survey measures employee engagement and whether staff enjoy their work environment, embrace their workplace mission, and feel valued as team members. The results demonstrate AZEK's dedication to understanding the everyday realities, challenges, and aspirations of its team members.

Inc.'s first-annual Best-Led Companies utilizes a 12-point measure of leadership excellence across both public and private companies with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. Together with the other 2021 recipients, AZEK was recognized as a company that is agile enough to maneuver and big enough to have a broad impact with a leadership team that is customer-centric, breaks through markets, creates value, drives results and performs at a high level.

"At AZEK, we are focused on our customers, the environment and our people. We believe in creating products that are the most innovative, beautiful, and sustainable," said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. "Day in and day out, we ask ourselves: how can we be better today than yesterday? One of the most important answers is we must be committed to fostering the development of our team, nurturing their aspirations, and creating an inclusive culture where every individual feels engaged, safe, respected and supported to do what they do best: build and grow our business and revolutionize our industry."

Learn more about AZEK's award winning culture at: https://azekco.com/about-us/the-azek-story

About The AZEK ® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech ® decking and Versatex ® and AZEK Trim ®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains or refers to certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "hope," "expect," "intend," "will," "target," "anticipate," "goal" and similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to our ability to meet the future targets and goals we establish and the ultimate impact of our actions on our business as well as the expected benefits to the environment, our employees, the communities in which we do business or otherwise. The Company bases its forward-looking statements on information available to it on the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required by law. Actual future events could also differ materially due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005301/en/