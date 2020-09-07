Best Learning Management System In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning management system is a computer platform which helps organizations and students with the technology, resources, and background to deliver e-learning and training opportunities.

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning management system is a computer platform which helps organizations and students with the technology, resources, and background to deliver e-learning and training opportunities. The learning management system has advanced exponentially during the last years, and is expected to become the rising software business technology. Control frameworks for online learning are majorly found in the enterprise and education fields.

360Quadrants, the most precise comparison website, published a quadrant on the best learning management system to help companies make their choices easier and smarter. Quadrants are developed post-analysis of companies (Product Offerings and Business Strategy) and will be modified in the learning management System space quarterly, based on significant industry trends and innovations.

360Quadrants carries out an in-depth SWOT evaluation and analyzes the firms selected for assessment with accuracy. The platform also considers major trends such as the rise in digital learning platforms, increasing trends in BYOD policy and enterprise mobility, use of Artificial Intelligence and extensive support for government policies to improve LMS platforms for vendor evaluation and placement in quadrants.

Learning Management System360Quadrant Categorization

360Quadrants evaluated more than 50 companies in the learning management system space and shortlisted 20 companies which were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

SAP, Google, Blackboard, Canvas, Adobe, Oracle, and Cornerstone on Demand are recognized as visionary leaders in the learning management system space.

Brightspace, AbsorbLMS, and TalentLMS have been described as innovators in the learning management system market space.

Emerging companies in the learning management system are Bridge, Cypher Learning, Upside Learning, LearnUpon, Geenio, Mindflash, Schoology, and Latitude Learning.

Dynamic differentiators in learning management system are G-cube and MPS interactive systems.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

Top learning management system Companies were placed on a quadrant post acquiring inputs from key stakeholders such as Buyers, Industry Professionals, 360Quadrants Analysts, and Vendors. Based on the inputs from analysts as well as industry professionals, a list of vendors was prepared and a comprehensive analysis was undertaken where more than 60 parameters were considered. All the parameters were provided different weights and were segregated into two broad categories: Product Offerings and Business Strategy. Product related parameters include scope and width of product/service portfolio, product specifications and functionality, product quality, and effect on consumer satisfaction. Business Strategy parameters include regional presence, partner community, economic wellbeing, and customer penetration or presence in the market. The parameters were then evaluated and a particular vendor were given a final score which decided its relevant position on the quadrant.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors.Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Digital Signage Solutions, Animation Software, and Audio Editing Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla agney@marketsandmarkets.com 630 Dundee Road, Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-learning-management-system-in-2020---latest-quadrant-ranking-released-by-360quadrants-301125020.html

SOURCE 360Quadrants