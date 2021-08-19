Best Lawyers® Recognizes Janet, Janet & Suggs Attorneys

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet, Janet & Suggs (JJS) is pleased to announce that four lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® and an additional four lawyers are recognized in the 2022 Edition of Best...

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet, Janet & Suggs (JJS) is pleased to announce that four lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® and an additional four lawyers are recognized in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America lists are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise.

The following JJS lawyers have been named to the 2022 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Howard A. Janet—Mr. Janet and his firm have won over $3 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their clients. Mr. Janet knows it is not the amount of money he obtains for his clients that is the true measure of success. Instead, it is what the money can do—ensure peace of mind and dramatically improve the quality of life for his clients.

Kenneth M. Suggs—Mr. Suggs has been a tireless champion of consumer legal rights for over 40 years. Known for his advocacy in the areas of medical malpractice, product liability, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death, he has been recognized nationally as one of the nation's finest trial lawyers.

Gerald D. Jowers, Jr.—Mr. Jowers focuses his practice on representing children with preventable brain injuries caused by negligent obstetric care. His work has led to record-breaking verdicts and settlements. He has also been privileged to represent military families in actions against the government for negligent medical care at military hospitals.

Richard M. Serbin—Mr. Serbin is a leader in the Sexual Abuse Division of JJS. He has been recognized as a crusader for those abused by Catholic clergy. He is widely recognized for helping to bring to light the Church's knowledge of these atrocities.

The following JJS lawyers were recognized in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch:

Andrew S. Janet—Mr. Janet is the Vice Chair of JJS's Sexual Abuse Division. He led the firm's efforts in the groundbreaking sexual abuse litigation against the University of Southern California ( USC), which along with the efforts of co-counsel, produced the largest known settlement—$842.4 million—in a sexual abuse case. Representing patients who were catastrophically injured in birth injury and other medical malpractice cases is also a focus of his practice.

Natalie C. D'Antonio— Ms. D'Antonio is a member of JJS's Sexual Abuse Division and a former Special Victims Unit prosecutor. She represents sexual abuse survivors in cases against institutions that have enabled sexual predators, such as churches, schools, and foster care organizations, and played a significant role in the success of the litigation against USC.

Brenda A. Harkavy—Ms. Harkavy is a member of JJS's Sexual Abuse Division. She is a former prosecutor who headed a Special Victims Unit. Her practice focuses on representing victims of sexual abuse in institutional settings, and she also contributed significantly to the result achieved in the USC litigation.

Matthew M. White—Mr. White's practice focuses on representing victims with catastrophic injuries due to medical negligence or other wrongful and negligent conduct. He proudly advocates for victims who suffer from physical harm or economic injury caused by the improper acts of others.

About Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC

Janet, Janet & Suggs is a national law firm noted for its expertise and accomplishments in cases involving birth injury and other medical malpractice, sexual abuse, defective medical devices, dangerous medications, other personal injuries, and numerous other high stakes matters. The firm has recovered over $3 billion for their clients.

