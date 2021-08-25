Best Lawyers® In America Names Jennifer Keller As Top Orange County Lawyer For White Collar Criminal Defense

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally recognized attorney with the Irvine law firm of Keller/Anderle LLP, has been named 2022 Orange County "Lawyer of the Year" in Criminal Defense: White-Collar by Best Lawyers ® .

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year."

In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" honor, Ms. Keller was also selected by Best Lawyers ® in the practice areas of Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Litigation-Intellectual Property.

Jennifer Keller is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. She is also a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank Jennifer among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe her as "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 63 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America." Jennifer is listed annually in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America. In 2020 and 2021, Super Lawyers ranked Jennifer #1 in Southern California. In 2019, 2018 and 2012, California Lawyer Magazine named her a " California Attorney of the Year" for extraordinary achievements in litigation. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury ... the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" 12 times.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, professional liability, and entertainment/sports.

