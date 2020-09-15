Best Lawyers In America Honors Sargent Law Founder David Sargent

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargent Law founder David Sargent has earned placement in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review guide in the country.

Mr. Sargent is honored for his work on behalf of defendants in personal injury litigation, recognition he has received since 2012.

"This honor is meaningful because it shows that others in the legal industry recognize our hard work," said Mr. Sargent. "Our firm is dedicated to defending our clients all the way to trial."

The Best Lawyers selection process involves a rigorous method that begins with peer evaluations from lawyers across the nation who nominate attorneys, followed by a thorough vetting from Best Lawyers researchers. The complete 2021 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

Mr. Sargent is a skilled trial attorney who has tried more than 100 cases to verdict in Texas federal and state courts in a range of high-stakes litigation. His expertise in personal injury defense includes representing clients involved in transportation accidents, on-the-job injury, premises and general liability cases.

In addition to receiving recognition from Best Lawyers, Mr. Sargent was honored in the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers listing as a top-rated transportation and maritime attorney.

As a guest lecturer, Mr. Sargent often presents at conferences on defending personal injury lawsuits. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Texas Association of Defense Counsel and the Trucking Insurance Defense Association, to name a few.

Sargent Law, P.C. is a trial litigation firm with more than 100 years of combined experience defending companies and individuals in transportation, personal injury, general and premises liability, workplace injury and commercial litigation. Visit our website: http://sargentlawtx.com/.

