Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings Of Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Radiation Sciences degree programs in the US:
25 Best Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-radiation-science-degrees ) 15 Best Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-radiation-science-degrees ) 10 Fastest Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-radiation-science-degrees )
The Top 3 Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Michigan-Flint; 2) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and 3) University of Missouri at Columbia. The Top 3 Online Radiation Sciences Bachelor's for 2021 are: 1) University of Missouri at Columbia; 2) Loma Linda University; and 3) University of Nebraska.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"Healthcare is a field that offers increased opportunities for career advancement, depending on your skills and education," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "One example is the field of Radiation Sciences, which covers everything from common X-rays, diagnostic scans and images, and treatment modalities." As the editors state, "One of the most amazing medical breakthroughs in the 20th century was harnessing radiation for diagnosing, treating, and curing disease." A degree in radiation sciences - including radiation therapy, radiologic technology, or other related programs like radiologic and imaging sciences - provides graduates a path to "find employment in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician offices working with patients, physicians, and nurses." In addition, "In the Radiologic Sciences field, you want to find a program which is accredited by the U.S. Department of Education recognized, Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT)."
Best Health Degrees editors focus on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, "Covid-19 has caused some schools to waive certain requirements, such as the SAT/ACT test scores. You'll want to be sure to check with the admission office to be certain you meet all requirements." "If you're currently certified and working as a RT," the editor's note, "taking time off to earn you undergraduate degree may not be the best option. Online programs allow you to take courses at your own pace." Knowing students have diverse needs, Best Health Degrees editors provide a variety of options to help students find the right program for them.
Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.
All Institutions in the Best Radiation Sciences Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):
Arkansas State University
Augusta University
Austin Peay State University
Baker College
Bellarmine University
Cambridge Institute of Allied Health & Technology
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
College of Health Care Professions
Colorado Mesa University
Concordia University Ann Arbor
East Tennessee State University
Georgia Southern University
Gwynedd Mercy University
Indiana University Northwest
Kent State University
Kettering College
Loma Linda University
Midwestern State University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Oakland University
Ohio State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Pima Medical Institute in Las Vegas
Roosevelt University
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Saint Louis University
Siena Heights University
St Catherine University
Suffolk University
Thomas Edison State University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Cincinnati
University of Hartford
University of Iowa
University of Iowa Health Care
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Michigan
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri at Columbia
University of Nebraska
University of New Mexico
University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill
University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
University of Sioux Falls
University of Southern Indiana
University of St. Francis (IL)
Virginia Commonwealth University
Wayne State University
Weber State University
