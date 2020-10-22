Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings Of Health Management Doctoral Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Health Management and Policy PhD degree programs in the US:

25 Best Health Management and Policy PhD for 2021( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-health-care-management-phd ) 15 Online Health Management and Policy PhD Degrees for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/phd-health-management-policy-online )10 Fastest Online Health Management and Policy PhD for 2021( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-health-care-management-doctorate )

The Top 3 Health Management and Policy PhD Programs for 2021 are: 1) University of Pennsylvania; 2) Duke University; and 3) University of Michigan. The Top 3 Online Health Management and Policy PhDs for 2021 are: 1) Rutgers University; 2) Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; and 3) Johns Hopkins University.

"Healthcare in America is far more than medical and technical advances," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "The operation and administration of policies, business strategies, and organization requiring expertise are critical to providing quality care." Higher-ups in the healthcare industry need extensive knowledge and experience, which is why "One avenue to participating in the management and policy creation in healthcare is to earn a PhD (or Doctorate of Health Administration DHA) in Health Management and Policy." A higher level of education, and the confidence those credentials instill, make a doctorate worthwhile: "A PhD in Health Management and Policy allows you to understand and use tools to problem solve, anticipate issues, and conduct research in methods to better provide quality healthcare." As the editors explain, "If you're a mid-level administrator, having a PhD or Doctorate of Health Administration (DHA) demonstrates to your organization that you have the knowledge, skills, and the ability to address organizational structure and strategy."

Best Health Degrees editors focus on trustworthy programs that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, "It can be daunting to consider earning a terminal degree such as a doctorate, but it's easier than you may think, thanks to the availability of online doctoral programs. These programs allow you to continue to work while advancing your education." While many working professionals choose online programs, traditional programs have their benefits, especially when it comes to networking and connections. As the editors explain, "an advanced, terminal degree allows you to develop mentorships and relationships with other healthcare management professionals which will benefit your organization." Either option can mean a career boost into the highest levels of leadership.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

