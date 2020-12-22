Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings Of Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Health Care Management MBA degree programs in the US:

25 Best Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-health-care-management-degrees) 15 Best Online Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-health-care-administration-degrees) 10 Fastest Online Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-healthcare-management-degree-online)

The Top 3 Health Care Management Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) James Madison University; 2) George Mason University; and 3) California State University, Long Beach. The Top 3 Online Health Care Management Bachelor's for 2021 are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) Pennsylvania State University; and 3) University of Central Florida.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"A bachelor's in healthcare management gives graduates the chance to enter one of the largest business sectors in the U.S," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Over 16 million people work in the industry and more than $3.6 trillion was spent on healthcare services in 2018." The vastness and complexity of the healthcare system means that strong management and administration is key to keeping the system from collapse. A Health Care Management degree "will prepare you to enter this field, ready to fill an administrative role in a hospital, health system, government agency, physician offices, long-term care facilities, or outpatient care centers." In addition, healthcare management programs "frequently require an internship experience, capstone project, or both." As the editors explain, "Internships will place you with a preceptor/mentor in a healthcare facility or agency and provide you with real-world experience in an administrative setting. Capstone projects will integrate what you've learned with actual healthcare issues."

Best Health Degrees editors focus on accredited institutions that have a real impact on graduates' careers, whether online or on-campus. According to the editors, "In 2020, a global pandemic disrupted the way many schools offered courses and degrees. Some schools scrambled to develop distance education programs, while other schools with long-established online programs were well prepared." Whether students want the networking and mentoring opportunities of a traditional on-campus program, or the convenience and flexibility of an online program, Best Health Degrees editors provide a variety of options to help students find the program that best meets their needs.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

All Institutions in the Best Health Care Management Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Auburn University

California State University, Chico

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Northridge

Champlain College

Columbia Southern University

Concordia University Chicago

Dallas Baptist University

East Carolina University

Eastern Washington University

Florida A&M University

Florida Institute of Technology

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

George Mason University

Grand Canyon University

Howard University

Jackson State University

James Madison University

Liberty University

Loyola University Chicago

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

Old Dominion University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University Global

Saint Leo University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern New Hampshire University

Stonehill College

Texas State University

Towson University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Baltimore

University of Central Florida

University of Michigan - Flint

University of Minnesota Duluth

University of Minnesota - Crookston

University of Nevada - Las Vegas

University of New Hampshire

University of North Florida

University of Scranton

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Western Governors University

George Allen Media Manager, Best Health Degrees 261656@email4pr.com https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/about (919) 864-2220

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-health-degrees-releases-national-rankings-of-health-care-management-bachelors-programs-301197066.html

SOURCE Best Health Degrees