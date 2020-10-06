Best Doctors Insurance Wins 'Marketing Department Of The Year' Award

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards which identified the leading agencies and corporate departments who delivered quantifiable business results.

"Businesses are certainly in an unusual time, and many rely on public relations and marketing professionals to help ensure customer stability," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "Our winners have clearly shown us and our judges that they have the unique ability to solve critical business issues with knowledgeable and consistent communications and campaigns for their clients. Congratulations to you all!"

In under 12 months, the Marketing Team at Best Doctors Insurance launched a myriad of new initiatives that include high quality video content creation, an in-house magazine, and even a weekly podcast show. The Marketing Department has been under the leadership of Marketing Director- Whilly Bermudez since September 2019. "It's about being highly creative and highly organized. It is important to always have vision and continuously work towards that end," said Bermudez.

Since 1989, Best Doctors Insurance has been a leading international health insurance company in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. The company provides their members the very best access to healthcare by delivering unique health plans of the highest quality. For the past 30 years, their insurance products have been the premier staple in the industry and its medical standards; along with a wide range of exclusive benefits, they are the key differentiator in the lives of their members.

