Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - Get Report has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020. The company had 258,772,153 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of August 1, 2020.

