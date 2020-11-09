Best Buddies International Launches Everyday Diversity Auction & Sweepstakes To Benefit Individuals With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

The Organization's Goal is to Raise $1 Million to Provide Coronavirus Crisis Relief to Those Most Affected by the Pandemic

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) , will host the Everyday Diversity Auction & Sweepstakes to benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities impacted by COVID-19.

This virtual auction and sweepstakes will offer the general public the opportunity to purchase exclusive items and experiences across a wide range of categories including fine art, vacation destinations, luxury goods and sports memorabilia, as well as one-of-a-kind VIP experiences with Hollywood superstars, professional athletes, musicians, and so much more.

The event will launch on November 9, 2020 with items that include surfing and lunch with professional surfer Makua Rothman ;a Fantasy Football Experience with ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the Dolce & Gabbana show during Paris Fashion Week ; and exclusive vacation packages in Aspen, Colorado, Harbor Island, Bahamas, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Fronsac, France. The fundraising goal for the Everyday Diversity Auction & Sweepstakes is $1 million in sales and donations. New items will be rolled out each week until this goal is reached.

The Everyday Diversity Auction & Sweepstakes site is now live and already features a variety of exciting prize packages. Items will be available to bid on via auction with the item going to the winning bidder. With multiple ways to participate, this online event offers the opportunity to support Best Buddies through a wide range of donation amounts - each associated with a chance to win a one-of-a-kind item or experience.

100% of the proceeds generated from the online auction and sweepstakes will be used to provide immediate and critical services to Best Buddies participants negatively impacted by the current global pandemic. This includes job training for participants and employers, leadership training so that ambassadors are able to advocate for their needs, resources to ensure that friendship programs can pivot into the virtual space and inclusive living opportunities.

As a direct result of the current pandemic, more than 3,000 Best Buddies school chapters have been negatively affected, 500 Best Buddies Jobs participants have been furloughed, laid off or had their hours reduced, and only 4% of participants are able to work from home. Without traditional on-campus activities, participants with IDD are at risk of isolation and it is growing increasingly difficult for students to gather and socialize. This threatens their independence, access to healthcare, and integration into local communities.

"COVID-19 has impacted each of our lives in such an unprecedented way, and unfortunately, its impact has been particularly devastating for individuals with special abilities. The IDD community needs the support of our programs and Best Buddies is committed to serving them," said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Best Buddies International. "We are hosting this online event to raise much-needed funds to continue our work which is needed now more than ever."

Inclusion isn't canceled. It's evolving. For more information about the Everyday Diversity Auction & Sweepstakes, visit www.bestbuddies.org/auctionandsweepstakes.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 elementary school, middle school, high school, and college Friendship and Promoter chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries and territories, positively impacting the lives of over 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live independently, become inspirational leaders and build lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-buddies-international-launches-everyday-diversity-auction--sweepstakes-to-benefit-individuals-with-intellectual-and-developmental-disabilities-301169118.html

SOURCE Best Buddies International