Best Bet Products, Inc Of Pahrump, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at Best Bet Products, Inc's Stage Stop Casino and the Grill Room both located in Pahrump, Nevada.

"We are excited for the installation and future launch of Casino Trac's integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs. We feel Casino Trac's system will allow us to continue building loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth at our existing and future projects. With Casino Trac's system, Best Bet Products, Inc will be able to build a route wide Player's Club that will be used to maximize our opportunities in the distributed gaming and wholly owned gaming locations," said Shawn Holmes, President of Best Bet Products, Inc.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are thrilled that Best Bet Products, Inc. has chosen the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help Mr. Holmes meet their objectives and grown their business at their gaming operations."

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

